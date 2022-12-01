Israel | Netanyahu reached an agreement with the far-right party

In the negotiations aimed at forming a new government, progress was also made in Israel.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a coalition agreement with the far-right Religious Zionism party. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

At the same time, progress was also made in the negotiations aimed at forming a new government, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Thursday.

The coalition formed by the Likud party with the extreme right won the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of November.

Religious According to Likud’s statement, the Zionism party will receive, among other things, the finance minister’s portfolio “as part of the rotation”. However, the statement did not specify how the rotation would work.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the leader of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich serves as finance minister until a successor is found.

In addition, Smotrich’s party will be empowered to manage the activities of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank in cooperation with Netanyahu, the Likud party said in its statement.

The elections organized at the beginning of November were already the fifth in four years in Israel. The voting percentage was around 71, which was the best result since 2015.