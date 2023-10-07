“We will take revenge. Hamas has started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price will be heavy.” Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, expressed himself thus in the message at the end of the day marked by the attack led by Hamas and the first Israeli response against Gaza. “What happened has never been seen before in Israel. We will vehemently take revenge for this tragic day.”

The balance of the field day

The offensive by Palestinian militiamen, with the launch of thousands of rockets and raids in southern and central Israel, caused over 300 deaths. The number of injured is growing hour after hour. In Gaza, hit by the Israeli air force, there are over 230 deaths. Israel’s action, Netanyahu says, will continue with increasing intensity: “I will make sure that what happened today I will make sure that it doesn’t happen again. The entire government supports this decision”, says the prime minister.

“The armed forces will immediately use all their power to disable the capabilities of Hamas – he continues – We will defeat them, we will take revenge on them for the black day they inflicted on the State of Israel and its citizens. This war will take time, it will be difficult , challenging days await us.”

“Israel will come wherever Hamas is hiding. To the people of Gaza, I say to leave those places immediately”, he adds, announcing actions. Hamas men have claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of dozens of hostages: “Hamas, you are responsible for the conditions of the prisoners. Israel will deal with anyone who harms them”, says the prime minister.