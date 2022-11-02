The party of the former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his religious and far-right allies are emerging as winners of Tuesday’s legislative elections, although they will have to wait for the final results to see if they get a slim majority.

“We are close to a great victory”the leader of the right-wing Likud party told his followers gathered in Jerusalem, although he clarified that they had to “wait for the final results.”

According to exit polls, Likud won between 30 and 31 seats out of 120 in the Knesset (parliament)against between 22 and 24 of the centrist Yesh Atid of the outgoing Prime Minister, Yair Lapid.

With the contribution of its allies – the far-right Religious Zionism party and two ultra-Orthodox Jewish formations – Netanyahu aspires to achieve an absolute majority of 61 or 62 seats.



“If the results are consistent with tonight’s polls, I will form a national government for all the citizens of Israel,” added Netanyahu, the prime minister who has been in charge of the country’s government for the longest time (1996-1999 and 2009-2021). .

These projections can, however, be modified as the official scrutiny progresses and drastically alter the final result, as has already happened on other occasions in

Israel.

“Until the last ballot paper is counted, nothing is decided. We will wait patiently, even if we don’t have patience, for the final results,” Lapid told supporters gathered in Tel Aviv.

However, his government’s Justice Minister and splinter Likud member, Gideon Saar, warned that Israel is heading towards a “coalition of extremists” led by Netanyahu.

Yair Lapid and Benjamin Netanyahu are contesting the elections this Tuesday.

Uncertainty

“The majority of the population wants the right to be in power, the right is in the majority in Israel,” he said. Joseph Wiezmana 22-year-old voter, at a Likud rally where the crowd chanted “Bibi hozer” (Bibi come back), a reference to Netanyahu’s nickname.

“People want to walk the streets safely, that our soldiers and policemen are not tied hand and foot,” said Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the leaders of Religious Zionism, which advocates using force against Palestinians in East Jerusalem. and in the occupied West Bank.

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh stated that “the rise of religious far-right parties (…) is the result of growing extremism and racism in Israeli society”.

In Israel’s proportional system, electoral lists must obtain at least 3.25% of the vote to gain access to Parliament with a minimum of four seats.

This puts at risk the representativeness of the Israeli Arab formations, which in 2020 ran under a single list and obtained a record result of 15 seats.

But this time they appear scattered in three candidates: Raam (moderate Islamist), Hadash-Taal (secular) and Balad (nationalist).

According to exit polls, the Raam and Hadash-Taal parties would exceed the threshold of 3.25%, while the Balad formation would come closer. If it does, it would take seats from Netanyahu’s “right-wing bloc.”

“We are confident of reaching this threshold,” Balad said in a statement, claiming to have seen an increase in Arab voter turnout in the final hours before the polls closed.

Yohanan Plesner, director of the Israel Democratic Institute, a Jerusalem think tank, warned AFP that “there have been discrepancies between these polls and the actual results in recent election cycles.”

strong turnout

Israelis turned out in droves in the country’s fifth legislative election in less than four years, with a Netanyahu determined to return to power, despite being tried for corruption.

The political class multiplied appeals to the 6.8 million voters registered to vote, which appears to have paid off with a turnout of 71.3%, the highest since 2015, according to the electoral commission.

Facing Netanyahu’s “right-wing bloc,” Yair Lapid, 58, prime minister since July, tried to convince voters to stay the course of recent months.

His “coalition of change” ousted Netanyahu from power in June 2021, but a year later he lost his majority in the chamber due to the departure of right-wing deputies, which caused early elections.

The vote comes against a backdrop of tension in the occupied West Bank, following a series of anti-Israeli attacks by Palestinians, especially in the spring, and more than 2,000 Israeli military operations since then in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967.

These operations caused more than 120 deaths on the Palestinian side, the worst toll in seven years.

AFP