Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced the halt to the parliamentary process and therefore the postponement of the contested justice reform. In a speech to the country, the premier explained that the second and third reading of the law in the Knesset will be postponed, while protests are rampant in the country. “I have decided to suspend the progress of the law in this session of the Knesset to allow time for negotiations and agreement,” Netanyahu said. “I am offering a real opportunity for real dialogue, to reach a broad agreement”, added the prime minister, who however reiterated his intention to resume the reform during the summer session of the Knesset. “We will not give up what we were elected for,” he commented. Referring to the tensions in the country, the prime minister explained that he did not feel “ready to split the nation in half”. “I’m saying we can’t have a civil war. We are on the road to dangerous clashes in Israeli society, to a crisis“, the premier underlined again. It is ”for national responsibility”, he explains, that he decided for the freeze. Netanyahu then affirmed that there is an “extremist minority” that is “tearing Israel apart”.

“Most” of the Israeli prime minister’s allies share his decision to postpone the reform, Netanyahu himself said, adding that, one way or another, the justice reform will eventually pass.

AGREEMENT WITH THE FAR RIGHT – The announcement comes after the far-right party Otzma Yehudit explained in a statement that its leader, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, agreed to freeze the legislative process of the reform until the next session of the Knesset, scheduled for early May. In return, the party claims, Netanyahu has formally promised that the government will approve the creation of a ‘National Guard’ which will act under Ben-Gvir’s control at its next meeting. Today the leader of Otzma Yehudit, a faction of the far-right Religious Zionism party, had threatened to bring down the government if the premier suspended approval of the disputed reform in the wake of massive street demonstrations.

So far there had been no reaction from Netanyahu to the protests except for only a brief message on Twitter published today: the prime minister urged all protesters in Jerusalem on social media “of left and right, to show responsibility and not to act violently”. “We are all brothers,” he wrote, as thousands of people – around 70,000 – demonstrated against the reform in front of the Knesset.

CLASHES DEMONSTRATION – About 200 right-wing demonstrators who took to the streets in favor of justice reform clashed with police officers in Jerusalem. This was announced by the Ynet website, explaining that the police tried to stop the demonstrators who were trying to reach the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

GENERAL STRIKE CANCELED – After Netanyahu’s announcement, major Israeli trade unions have canceled the general strike planned for tomorrow. This was announced by Arnon Bar David, the head of the largest Israeli trade union, the Histadrut.

USA – The United States has welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to postpone the disputed justice reform. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that Washington is urging a compromise between the parties.