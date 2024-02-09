Gaza, Netanyahu orders civilian evacuation plans from Rafah. US attacks against Houthi drones and missiles

The war in Israel does not stop. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu orders plans to be prepared to evacuate civilians from the Rafah area, in the south of the Strip. Meanwhile, Egyptian security forces have arrived at the Rafah crossing to further protect the border, where, just a couple of kilometers away, almost two million Palestinians are crowded together, pushed south by Israeli bombing. The United States launches seven “self-defense” attacks in Yemen against marine drones and Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, which were ready to be launched into the Red Sea.

Knesset President cancels meeting with Guterres in New York

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana announced that he had canceled the meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that was supposed to take place earlier today at the UN headquarters in New York. “I wanted to try to persuade him, but yesterday – Ohana said – he again appealed to Israel to stop the fighting and criticized it. There are lost causes and red lines”, he added, underlining that he did not want to re-credit Guterrres. Ohana is in New York to attend an Interparliamentary Conference.

Netanyahu: “Four Hamas battalions in Rafah must be eliminated”

“It is not possible to achieve the war objectives of eliminating Hamas and at the same time leave four of its battalions in Rafah.” According to his office, Benyamin Netanyahu said this, adding that “it is clear that a powerful operation in Rafah forces the eviction of civilians from the combat zones”. We need, he explained, a “double plan”: one for the elimination of the Hamas battalions, the other for the evacuation of the civilian population.

Netanyahu orders civilian evacuation plans from Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the defense apparatus to prepare plans to evacuate civilians from the Rafah area, in the south of the Strip. The prime minister's office made this known, quoted by the media.

Save the children: thousands of displaced children trapped in Rafah

The majority of Gaza's displaced population, more than 1.3 million people including over 610 thousand children, are trapped in Rafah in an area equal to less than a fifth of the total area of ​​the enclave, with no possibility of escape, while Israeli attacks intensify. This is what Save the children says. The UN warned earlier this week that indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas could constitute a war crime. In the four months since the start of the Israeli military escalation in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel, more than half of Gaza's population has fled to Rafah fleeing operations in northern and central Gaza and following “orders evacuation” issued by Israel.

Israel: “Inform the US about operations in other Gaza areas”

Israel informed the US “of the planning of targeted operations in other areas of Gaza”. The Israeli Ministry of Defense made this known, reporting on a conversation last night between Minister Yoav Gallant and his counterpart Lloyd Austin. Gallant reiterated his desire to achieve “the objectives of the war, the destruction of Hamas, the release of the hostages”. He illustrated in Austin “the developments of the war” against Hamas and the IDF operations above and below ground, with the main efforts south of Gaza. The US defined the operation in Rafah a “disaster”, explaining that it did not know this plan.