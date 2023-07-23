Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan to have a pacemaker implanted. The hospital, reports the Times of Israel, has announced that the procedure – performed by Prof. Roy Beinart and Prof. Eyal Nof – was completed successfully and without complications, adding that the premier is in good condition and that he would “remain under observation at the cardiology department in Sheba”.

A week ago, Netanyahu, 73, was hospitalized with dehydration and had a heart-monitoring device implanted.