Israel | “Netanyahu must go” – large demonstrations in Israel against the prime minister

in Israel large anti-regime demonstrations were organized over the weekend. Among other things, they reported on the matter The Guardian, BBC and news agencies. On Saturday there were demonstrations in the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, for example, and on Sunday the protests continued in Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of people marched the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for displacement, says The Guardian.

According to the news agency AFP, the demonstrators shouted that Netanyahu “must go”. Netanyahu has been accused of failing to protect the country from Hamas. Protests have demanded new elections.

Picket also demand more action to free the hostages in Gaza, AFP reports. When the Gaza war began in October 2023, the extremist organization Hamas took 250 Israelis hostage. According to Israel's estimate, 130 of them are still in Gaza. According to AFP, 33 prisoners are presumed dead.

In Israel's largest city, Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the city's main highway for almost two hours, AFP reports.

Already before the war in Gaza against Netanyahu there were demonstrations in the streets for months. The reason for this was a law change pushed by Netanyahu, which would have increased the power of Israeli politicians. However, the Israeli Supreme Court repealed the law amendment.