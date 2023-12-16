“After the elimination of Hamas, the Strip will be demilitarized and will be under Israel's security control“. This was said by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a press conference, during which he reiterated his no to the Gaza Strip governed by the PNA after the war. “Military pressure is necessary for the return of the hostages and for the victory. Without military pressure – Netanyahu explained – we would have nothing.”

“We must tell the truth and not cultivate illusions – the prime minister said -. Despite the pain, despite the international pressure, we will continue until the end, nothing will stop us”.

“Proud to have blocked the birth of the Palestinian state”

So responding to those who asked him why he did not withdraw from the Oslo accords, which he has always criticized, Netanyahu claimed to be “Proud of having blocked the birth of a Palestinian state. I inherited them. The decision to bring the PLO from Tunis, and plant it in the heart of Judea and Samaria and in Gaza, he recalled, was a decision made and implemented before I became prime minister. I thought it was a terrible mistake and I still think so.”

“You and your journalist friends have been blaming me for almost 30 years for holding back the Oslo Accords and preventing a Palestinian state. This is true,” he continues, then claiming: “I am proud to have prevented the creation of a Palestinian state because today everyone understands what that Palestinian state could have been, now that we've seen the little Palestinian state in Gaza. Everyone understands what would have happened if we had capitulated to international pressure and allowed a state like the one in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), surrounding Jerusalem and on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.”