War has entered Gaza City, Israel will not stop until Hamas is destroyed. The United States warns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: no to the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip.

“I appeal to the citizens of Gaza, please move south. I know you are already doing it, continue, because Israel will not stop. There will be no entry of workers, there will be no ceasefire without the hostages returning home “, yet another message from Netanyahu, who is “in continuous contact” with US President Joe Biden and promises “the complete destruction” of Hamas.

“In the south, the war proceeds with a force that Hamas has never seen. Gaza City is surrounded, we are operating inside. We are increasing the pressure on Hamas by the hour”, says the prime minister, stating that many tunnels and bunkers of the organization were destroyed. “We are reaching points that Hamas thought were unattainable,” he adds. To the north, on the border with Lebanon, Israel will respond to any possible action by Hezbollah: “We will respond forcefully to every attack. If Hezbollah goes to warmakes the biggest mistake of his life.”

Israel-USA, continuous dialogue: Washington’s stakes

The dialogue with Washington is continuous. Biden, according to Axios reports, during a phone call on November 6 appealed to Netanyahu for a three-day pause in the fighting in Gaza. The United States, Israel and Qatar are discussing a proposal under which “Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all hostages and provide a list of hostage names,” according to a source quoted by the American head. Two US and Israeli officials also said that “Netanyahu told Biden that he did not trust Hamas’ intentions and did not believe they were ready to accept a hostage deal.”

While diplomacy moves behind the scenes, the White House reiterates its public positions. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reiterates that the United States has not yet drawn a red line for Israel. Kirby’s comment comes at a press conference, when he is asked whether the growing number of victims in Gaza has led to a reevaluation of Washington’s position: “It’s still the same,” he replied. So, no red line.

“I won’t go into the private conversations we are having with our Israeli counterparts,” Kirby adds when asked whether the United States has raised the possibility of suspending or reducing aid to Israel if civilian casualties are not minimized.

“I tell you this – he adds -: we will continue to make sure that they have the tools and capabilities they need to defend themselves from what was clearly an existential threat to their society and their people. We will ensure they continue to have what they need, we will also continue to urge them to be as careful, deliberate and discriminating as possible in their targeting.”

The US also says it does not support the idea of ​​a new long-term occupation of Gaza, after Netanyahu said that at the end of the war Israel will assume “overall responsibility” for security in the Strip. “In general terms, we do not support a reoccupation of Gaza and Israel does not support it either,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel. Furthermore, the US will not support any forced relocation of Palestinians out of Gaza.

Hamas: “We are out of the Gaza government? The Americans are dreaming”

A member of the Hamas Political Bureau he rejected any possibility of excluding the group from Gaza’s future government, responding to an earlier statement by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby that Hamas should not be allowed to rule in Gaza. “I think Americans are dreaming a lot“said Ghazi Hamad, in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic. “The Americans who failed in Iraq, who failed in Afghanistan, who failed in Somalia and now want to restructure Gaza?” Hamad said that any change in governing Gaza is an internal Palestinian matter, adding that Hamas will be involved in any decision. He also warned the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank not to conclude a deal with the United States and Israel at the expense of Hamas, as it is not known what would happen if Hamas were defeated in Gaza.”You must not cooperate with the Americans” Hamad said, addressing the Palestinian Authority.