Israel | Netanyahu: Brazil's president downplays the Holocaust

On Sunday, at the African Union meeting in Ethiopia, President Lula accused Israel of the genocide of the Palestinians. Lula also compared the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza to how Nazi leader Adolf Hitler killed Jews.

Israel has criticized the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he compared Israel's war in Gaza to the Holocaust.

“This is not a war where soldiers fight against soldiers. It is a war between a very well prepared army and women and children,” he said.

At the same time, he condemned the attack on Israel by the extremist organization Hamas in October.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu according to Lula, he seeks “to denigrate the Holocaust and cause damage to Jews and Israel's right to defend itself.” Netanyahu's comments are reported, among other things, by the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

“Israel's [toimien] comparing it to the Nazis' holocaust and Hitler crosses the line,” Netanyahu said in his press release.

Israel has invited Brazil's ambassador to Israel for an interview on Monday.

An extremist organization According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 29,000 people have already died in the Palestinian territories since October, when Israel launched an attack on Gaza after a Hamas attack. Most of the dead have been children and women.

Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Saturday that the negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire in recent days have not been very promising.

The United States has said that it plans to vote against a UN Security Council resolution on a possible Gaza ceasefire next week.

Israel is reportedly planning a ground attack next on the city of Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians have fled the fighting. The international community has urged Israel to abandon the plans, but Israel has said it intends to carry out the attack.