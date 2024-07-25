“From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of service to America and 50 years of support for Israel.” So said Benjamin Netanyahu today, July 25, to Joe Biden before their bilateral meeting at the White House.

“I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you over the coming months on the important issues before us,” Netanyahu said as he greeted Biden. The Israeli prime minister then noted that he has known Biden for 40 years, while the 81-year-old American president stressed that he has known every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meier, according to the Times of Israel.

Separate Meetings for Biden and Harris

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold separate bilateral meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today. The U.S. believes it is in the final stages of finalizing a deal that would halt fighting in Gaza and allow the release of hostages.

The meetings, part of Netanyahu’s hours-long visit to the White House, come a day after the Israeli leader delivered a defiant speech to a joint session of Congress. Netanyahu rejected international criticism of Israel’s conduct, claimed without evidence that Iran was funding pro-Palestinian protesters and vowed that Israel would settle for nothing less than “total victory.”

Biden, who announced this weekend that he is withdrawing from the presidential race, has signaled that ending the war in Gaza remains a top priority in his final months in office. He has repeatedly said that a ceasefire deal was imminent, even as the United States and other negotiating partners have been frustrated for months by the lack of an agreement.

The first phase of the deal would include a six-week pause in fighting and the release of some hostages. The second phase of the deal would continue with a cessation of hostilities, with Hamas and Israel negotiating a permanent ceasefire, leading to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Biden’s meeting today will be his first face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu since the president visited Israel in the days after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

“I will continue to work to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages, bring peace and security to the Middle East, and end this war,” Biden said yesterday, during his address from the Oval Office.

Biden strongly supported Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks, but as Netanyahu continued to launch all-out attacks on Gaza, he became more critical, calling on Israeli leaders to allow more aid into the territory, home to nearly 2 million starving civilians with a collapsing health system.

A senior U.S. administration official said Biden and Netanyahu will discuss a range of issues, including ongoing threats to Israel, developments in Gaza, the humanitarian situation and ongoing negotiations on the release of hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reiterated that the framework of the deal is largely agreed upon and that the leaders are now focused on the implementation phase.

The official, who did not watch Netanyahu’s speech to Congress and declined to comment on it, expressed optimism that a deal remains within reach, though he declined to set a timeframe.

After Biden and Netanyahu hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, the two leaders will meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas. By including the families, the White House hopes to send a message that Netanyahu must stop making new demands and accept the cease-fire deal, officials familiar with the matter said.

Netanyahu’s government is negotiating the release of more than 100 Israeli hostages, though many are believed to be dead. “Not bringing the hostages home would be a total failure,” Jon Polin, the father of American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, told The Washington Post in an interview.

Polin reiterated this message to Netanyahu during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister earlier this week at the Watergate Hotel in Washington. Netanyahu’s message to the families was that his government was moving closer to a ceasefire and hostage release agreement, a message the relatives found unsatisfactory.

“He said we’re getting closer. I have no idea if he thought that would appease us, but for most of us it didn’t,” Polin said. Since the start of the Gaza war, Netanyahu has been criticized for putting his military goals, tied to the total destruction of Hamas, ahead of the urgency of securing the release of the hostages.

Earlier this summer, the United States blamed Hamas for adding new demands to the deal, but that view changed earlier this month when Netanyahu ordered Mossad chief David Barnea to advance new demands that would shift the stakes, diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity.

Under the new terms, Israel would not agree to withdraw its forces from the corridor along the Egyptian border, diplomats said. Israel would also not allow unrestricted access to Gazans seeking to return to their homes in the north, insisting that its forces be allowed to set up checkpoints to monitor the movement of displaced people. A senior administration official said yesterday that the United States hopes that both Israel and Hamas will move on some issues to reach a deal, but he did not elaborate.

The State Department has used far less confrontational language toward Israel in describing its negotiating position in the talks. Asked about Israel’s negotiating position, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “We have been engaging with them over the last several weeks, trying to work through the remaining differences. And what they are telling us and what they continue to demonstrate is that they are working to find a deal.”