Despite a new and massive day of protests against the judicial reform, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured this Sunday, June 18, that his government will continue to advance unilaterally with the measure in the coming days. His announcement came after the opposition abandoned negotiations this week. The controversial bill would decrease the balance of power exercised by the Supreme Court and the rest of the country’s courts and would concentrate greater control in the Executive.

Benjamin Netanyahu does not give up on his ambitions to reform the Israeli judicial system. Issue that has triggered deep social discontent and massive protests.

The Israeli prime minister announced in the last few hours that his government, the most right-wing in the nation’s history, will advance in the coming days on the road to approving his proposal. The most controversial points of the bill aim to revert some powers of the Supreme Court and would give the government more control over appointments in that and other courts in the country.

“This week we will begin to take the practical steps. We will do it in a restrained, responsible way, but in accordance with the mandate we received to introduce corrections in the judicial system, ”he assured this Sunday, June 18, during a meeting of his cabinet.

His statements came after last Wednesday, June 14, the opposition announced that it was abandoning the negotiations that were seeking a consensus on this measure.

“Last week Gantz and Lapid showed that they were playing games, it was a farce of phony talks. We gave them a month, and another month, and another month, for three months their representatives couldn’t agree on the smallest compromise, and their The intention was to waste time and fade any amendments, while the majority of the public now realizes the need to make changes to the legal system,” the Israeli premier said, referring to opposition leaders, whose parties tried to negotiate with the government. .

However, many on the streets believe otherwise. The proposed legislation has sparked repeated and unprecedented protests, as many denounce an attempt to undermine the nation’s democracy and impose a “dictatorship” as it would undermine the independence of the judiciary.

“If you go ahead, you will find out that you are the prime minister of less than half of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s critics point out that the prime minister’s push to make changes to the judicial system comes at a time when the premier is being investigated on corruption charges that he denies.

Following Sunday’s pronouncement, opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to Netanyahu that going ahead unilaterally with his plan “will seriously harm the economy, endanger security and tear the Israeli people to pieces.”

Furthermore, Lapid warned that “if Netanyahu goes through the legal review unilaterally as he declared, he will find out that he is the prime minister of less than half of Israel.”

A woman participates in the protests against the judicial reform proposed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023. © Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Netanyahu defends the range of proposals that are at the heart of the reform, indicating that the amendments “will be formulated with responsibility and discretion, attending to all parties”.

Likewise, he alleges that he had already announced his plans for the reform before the elections last November with which his coalition won a majority in Parliament, which, he maintains, means citizen support for his intention to execute the changes.

What are the main changes proposed by Israel’s judicial reform?

The reform consists of three major fronts: the modification of the judge selection committee, oran annulment clause so that Parliament can enact laws challenged by the Supreme Court and a modification so that the Supreme Court cannot disqualify senior government officials.

First of all, The judge selection committee -currently made up of nine members divided between the Government, the Knesset or Parliament, the Supreme Court and the bar association- would go to eleven, but with a majority of seven for the Executive. Therefore, the Government would only need a simple majority to choose the magistrates of both the Supreme Court and the rest of the courts.

A general view shows a session in the Israeli Parliament, during the preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve the ‘Knesset’, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

In a second measure, the annulment clause means that the Legislature could reverse measures that are rejected by the highest court. The Nor could the Court invalidate the so-called “fundamental” laws, basic norms in the absence of a Constitution, and could only endorse regular laws, with the approval of 12 out of 15 judges, instead of the simple majority that is currently required.

Finally, the Supreme Court would be prevented from disqualifying ministers, judging or debating motions to declare a prime minister unfit.

Therefore, critics of the reform point out that the changes attempt to weaken the authority of the judiciary and give greater power to politicians.

With Reuters, AP and AFP