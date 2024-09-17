Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has added a new target in the ongoing war against Hamasthat is to say allow citizens displaced from the north by Hezbollah attacks to return to their homes on the border with Lebanon. This was announced by Netanyahu’s office. So far, the three objectives that the Israeli prime minister had set for himself were to defeat Hamas militarily and politically, to ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer represents a threat to Israel, and to bring home the hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.

“The safe return of northern residents to their homes” has now been added as a fourth goal of the war, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “Israel will continue to act to achieve this goal,” the statement read, following a late-night meeting of the security cabinet in Tel Aviv. The northern displaced are largely housed in hotels paid for by the Jewish state.

Blinken in Egypt, no stop in Israel as he seeks deal on hostages

Meanwhile, today a visit to Egypt for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who in his new tour of the region this time will not stop in Israel. It is the first time he has avoided going to the Jewish state since the massacre committed by Hamas on October 7 last year; the last time he visited Israel was in August to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the terms of the agreement. The objective of the mission is always to try to reach an agreement for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages, an objective that seems increasingly difficult before the end of the Biden Administration.

The State Department said in a statement that Blinken “will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that will secure the release of all hostages, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and help establish broader regional security.” He will also “co-chair the opening of the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty,” the statement said, noting that the “strategic dialogue seeks to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic development, as well as increase people-to-people ties through culture and education.”

IDF: “Islamic Jihad Commander Killed in Khan Younis Raid”

In the news, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said, adding that Ahmed Ayesh Salama al-Hashash, who commanded the Islamic Jihad’s missile unit in Rafah, was killed in yesterday’s strike in the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in the Khan Younis area.

While the Israeli bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has left four dead, the enclave’s civil defense announced, adding that dozens of people are still trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.