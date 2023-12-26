Israel, Netanyahu and the “secret papers”. For the president it is the political end of the line

The war between Israel hey Palestinians continues and even over Christmas there were bombings in the Gaza Strip but also in West Bankthe holy city of Bethlehem. But at the end of this conflict, in all likelihood, nothing will ever be the same again in Israel. In fact, President Netayahu's position – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is increasingly in the balance and recent “top secret” documents revealed would represent the classic “smoking gun” and the political end for Bibi. In January 2019, the Reuters agency discovered the first information on “Project Raven”, a wide-ranging cyber espionage operation conducted by former NSA agents contracted by United Arab Emirates. They have collected huge amounts of documents covering various targets, including activists, journalists and foreign government bodies in some countries, such as Türkiye, France, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon and Israel.

The “cards” that prove Operation Raven – continues Il Fatto – they emerged from 2019 in a discontinuous and very partial form. Three letters are from 2012 and mention a grant from 15 million of dollars to Benjamin Netanyahu and another of 5 million dollars to Avigdor Lieberman (for the Likud-Israel Beiteinu bloc), in their next election campaign. The other two letters date back to 2018 and concern a grant from 50 million dollars to Netanyahu for the same purpose. Just coincidences? This “Gulf Wikileaks” – now that it has had the Israeli stamp with the authority of Memri – could represent proof to force Netanyahu, as millions of Israelis call for, to leave the government.

