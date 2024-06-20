Israel, Netanyahu prepares a new war front with Lebanon: “Hezbollah attacks us every day, we cannot accept it”

Benjamin Netanyahudespite the various international negotiations underway, has no intention of suspending Israel’s offensive on Gaza, in response to the terrorist attacks of October 7th. The Israeli Prime Minister talks about “war of civilizations against Gaza” and claims that with this offensive Israel is also defending itself the EU from Hamas and Iran“. “The majority of citizens in the West – Netanyahu tells La Repubblica – do not join these protests because they understand that Our civilization is at stake, based on freedom and tolerance. We agreed to a temporary ceasefire, to free the hostages. Hamas refuses to accept it because it demands a permanent ceasefire that will leave those terrorists masters of Gaza, ready to repeat massacres like that of October 7, 2023.”

“No responsible government – continues Netanyahu to La Repubblica – would accept it. Today everyone recognizes that It is Sinwar and the Hamas leaders who are standing in the way of an agreement. The war can end tomorrow if they surrender unconditionally and release the hostages“. Netanyahu thus responds to accusations of deliberately starving the population of Gaza. “This is a slander. Since the beginning of the war we have 25,500 trucks allowed to enter the Gaza Strip with half a million tons of food And medicines. Thanks to our policy, the price of food in Gaza has fallen by 80%”. However, the Israeli prime minister opens a new possible war front in the North, against the Lebanon. “What is happening in the northern part of Israel cannot go on. No nation would accept its territory being bombed. Hezbollah, on the other hand, bombs every day. This crisis can only be resolved in two ways: with the diplomacy or with the war. I won’t say anything else.”