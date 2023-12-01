N12News: Israel will extend the ceasefire in exchange for ten hostages

Israel will agree to extend the ceasefire by one day if the radical Palestinian movement Hamas releases 10 hostages. The TV channel reports this N12News with reference to a source in the country’s government.

“We have resumed hostilities and several days of fighting are expected. Hamas knows that if it can free ten hostages in a day, it will get one day of respite,” the channel’s source said.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Israel and Hamas continue negotiations on restoring a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip. On the morning of December 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip and accused the Palestinian movement of violating the truce.