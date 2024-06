Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the new statements amid an escalation of tensions on the border with Lebanon | Photo: Shaul Golan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Sunday (23) that the phase of intense fighting against Hamas was coming to an end, but that the war would not end until the terrorist group no longer controlled the Gaza Strip.

An end to intense fighting in Gaza will allow Israel to mobilize more forces along the front against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, the prime minister said.

“After the end of the intense phase, we will have the possibility to move part of the forces to the north. And we will do that. First of all, for defensive purposes. And secondly, to bring our residents home,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14.

“If we can, we will do it diplomatically. If not, we will do it another way. But we will take (the residents) home,” he said.

Many residents of Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon had to be evacuated during the exchange of attacks.

Netanyahu also reiterated his rejection of the idea that the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, would administer Gaza in place of Hamas.

New Hezbollah attack leaves soldiers injured

Hezbollah launched an attack with anti-tank guided missiles, this Sunday (23), against northern Israel. The action left at least two members of the Metula community security team injured, one of them seriously, military sources said this Monday (24).

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two anti-tank missiles were fired in the attack. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, claiming to have targeted a military vehicle in that city.