From: Lisa Mariella Löw

Countless civilians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. US support is in danger of being lost.

Gaza – After the ceasefire in the war against Hamas Israel “To achieve its war goals with full force,” as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured. Hamas should be destroyed and all hostages freed. However, Israel would have to change its strategy for the potentially decisive phase of the war. At least this is the opinion expressed by Audrey Kurth Cronin from the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology.

The high number of civilian victims of the Israel attacks recently caused protests in the Middle East in Europe. Kurth Cronin therefore wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs: “The best way for Israel to defeat Hamas is to regain the moral high ground by moderating its use of force and providing greater protection to Palestinian civilians.”

Ceasefire in Israel war – IDF could lose lead on the battlefield

With each day of the extended ceasefire, Israel’s army loses part of its advantage on the battlefield. Before the ceasefire, Israel had, among other things, a so-called bunker buster bomb in a tunnel system Hamas in the north of the Gaza Strip thrown. A Drone video X shows it penetrating deep into the ground before detonating and destroying underground targets.

According to their own statements, the Israeli armed forces have so far destroyed over 600 tunnel entrances, several command centers and numerous other Hamas military facilities as part of their ground offensive. Israel claims to have killed up to 4,000 fighters, including rocket specialists, explosives experts and leaders of the radical Islamic organization. The numbers cannot be independently confirmed.

Israel plans attacks in southern Gaza against Hamas: US support is at stake

In contrast, there are only 72 fallen Israeli soldiers. But there are also said to have been well over 10,000 civilian casualties in Gaza, according to the Hamas-led health authority. In addition, there are numerous bombed buildings, especially in the north of the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Netanyahu has already announced that he wants to expand the fighting to the southern Gaza Strip after the end of the ceasefire. This is likely to be the beginning of the decisive phase of the war. During a visit to his troops on Sunday, Netanyahu warned his soldiers to continue “until the end”: until victory. “Nothing will stop us.”

Palestinians walk through Gaza City on the third day of a temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. © Mohammed Hajjar/dpa

Because two high-ranking leaders of Hamas in Gaza, namely Jajha Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, are believed to be somewhere in the south – along with thousands of fighters and probably a significant number of Israeli hostages. In addition, the majority of the approximately two million residents of the Gaza Strip are located there. On Israel’s instructions, they fled from the north towards the Egyptian border.

The Israeli army has already designated a “humanitarian zone” at Al-Mawasi. The area extends around 2.5 kilometers wide and around four kilometers long on the Mediterranean coast. Nevertheless, with so many people, it will be difficult to avoid civilian collateral damage. But if Israel’s attacks continue to result in large numbers of civilian casualties, they could lose U.S. support.

Israel’s previous strategy in the Gaza war “exactly what Hamas wanted”

US President Joe Biden and his Foreign Minister Antony Blinken are said to have already warned the Israeli leadership because of the high number of victims. Blinken complained that “far too many” Palestinian civilians would die. Only pressure from the White House is said to have persuaded Jerusalem to agree to the exchange of its hostages.

Israel needs a new perspective, believes Audrey Kurth Cronin of the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology: “The best way for Israel to defeat Hamas is to regain the moral high ground by moderating its use of violence and providing more protection to the Palestinian civilian population offers,” she writes Foreign Affairs.

“Because the goal of the Hamas attack was to provoke Israel into a counterproductive overreaction, the IDF’s harsh response has inflamed public opinion in the region against Israel. Exactly how Hamas wanted it,” reports Kurth Cronin. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the Middle East and Europe to protest against the alleged “genocide” of a “murderous Israel” and to demand a “free” Palestine.

Israel should carry out targeted attacks and disrupt Hamas communications in the Gaza war

It is part of Hamas’ asymmetrical warfare to abuse hospitals, kindergartens, schools and residential buildings for military purposes. There is protection for fighters and missile bases. In the event of an enemy attack, the number of civilian victims multiplies, which in turn drives the propaganda machine. “However, Israel has the opportunity to respond to Hamas’ terrorist attacks strategically and with restraint. This can take away much of Hamas’s power,” writes Kurth Cronin.

To do this, however, Israel would have to adapt militarily and launch very targeted attacks on Hamas. US President Biden also spoke of this in order to avoid civilian casualties. Large-scale destruction like the one in northern Gaza should largely be avoided in the south – provided Israel wants to change the image of the military operation in its favor. The increased use of modern technology could also disrupt Hamas’s communications and prevent its internal coordination.

After the ceasefire, however, it may be difficult for the IDF to regain its “momentum,” fears military historian Danny Orbach of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. In his opinion, “Hamas will emerge stronger from the pause in fighting.” It will then be reorganized and will probably have knowledge about the formation of the Israeli military. Israeli media warned that the Islamists were smuggling weapons in from Egypt during the ceasefire and stockpiling new aid supplies. Orbach assumes that Hamas also secures fuel.