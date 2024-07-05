YoIsrael is studying a new truce agreement proposed two days ago by Hamas, despite the reluctance of the hardline wing of the government; while continuing its offensive inside the Gaza Strip, focused on Rafah and Shujaiya, where it claims to have killed around 100 militants.

The head of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, David Barnea, traveled to Doha on Friday to receive Hamas’s new proposal and discuss the details with Qatar, one of the mediating countries and the main interlocutor with the Islamists.

Barnea, who traveled alone without the full negotiating delegation, is scheduled to meet with Qatari Prime Minister and head of diplomacy, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, to discuss the proposal, which would include the release of the 116 hostages remaining inside the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its air force attacked 50 “terrorist targets” in the last day, and is continuing its ground offensive in Rafah, the centre of the enclave, and in Shujaiya, a neighbourhood of Gaza City where its troops had to return a week ago, and claims to have eliminated a hundred fighters since then.

Displaced Palestinians from areas in eastern Khan Yunis arrive in the city as they flee after the Israeli military issued a new evacuation order for parts of the city and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 2, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday authorized the dispatch of a negotiating team to Qatar to analyze the proposal submitted by Hamas Wednesday night, which Israeli officials described as “essentially positive” although they remain cautious about the possibility of an agreement.

According to sources consulted by EFE, the proposal consists of three stages that include the gradual release of hostages – starting with children and civilian women -, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of the devastated enclave, where more than 38,000 people have died since October 7.

Netanyahu held a meeting with the security cabinet last night, where the ministers of the hardline wing of the government, Itamar Ben Gvir (National Security), and Bezalel Smotrich (Finance), expressed their disagreement with the decision and threatened to leave the coalition if Israel reaches an agreement with Hamas.

“We are here as decoration. I warn you, Prime Minister, if you make decisions alone, you will be left alone and you will take full responsibility,” Ben Gvir warned Netanyahu yesterday, according to leaks to Israel’s Channel 12.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the phone hours earlier on Thursday with the US President Joe Biden He insisted that Israel will only stop the war when it achieves “all its objectives,” which are to destroy Hamas and recover all the hostages.

Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh presented “ideas aimed at reaching a ceasefire” to mediators from Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday night, but the group insists it will not accept any deal that does not lead to a definitive end to hostilities.

Rescuers stand among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli shelling near the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza’s Old City. Photo:AFP Share

The group said Friday that it rejects any plan or project that involves the entry of foreign forces into the Strip “under any name or justification,” as Israel is considering, for its post-war plan, that other Arab countries become involved in the control and management of the Strip.

“The management of the Gaza Strip after defeating this fascist aggression is an exclusively Palestinian matter. They will not allow any tutelage or imposition of external formulas,” Hamas said.

Calm with Lebanon

As a new Gaza truce proposal is being discussed, tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border continue to rise, after Hezbollah launched its worst attack since October on Thursday, more than 200 rockets and more than 30 explosive drones to communities in northern Israel, causing extensive damage and fires, and killing one soldier.

The attack follows the death of one of its top commanders in an Israeli airstrike near Tyre the day before, while the international community is trying to find a diplomatic solution to avoid another war between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia, something that would be facilitated if a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip.

Shiite sources say that the minute an agreement is reached in Gaza, there will be a ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon, which is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006 and where more than 510 people have died, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a Hamas delegation headed by Khalil Al Hayya on Friday to discuss the situation in Gaza and ceasefire talks.

Since October, Israel and Hamas have only managed to reach a one-week truce agreement, during which 105 hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.