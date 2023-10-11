Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that Israel is heading for a “full offense” in the Gaza Strip, after intensifying the severity of its bombardment and killing two leaders of Hamas, the armed Islamist organization that on Saturday launched the most lethal attack in Israel’s living memory. In the images coming from the Palestinian territory, entire blocks of buildings appear to have been reduced to rubble, despite the fact that’s where militants in the Gaza Strip are holding at least 130 Israelis, who were captured in the operation.

Rockets have also begun to be fired at Israel from Lebanon (15 on Tuesday) and Syria (three) by a Palestinian faction, according to a source in the southeast of the country quoted by Reuters. In both cases, Israel responded with shelling. In addition, at 5 pm local time, the armed wing of Hamas — the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades — launched, as it had warned, a barrage of rockets on Ashkelon, a city in southern Israel with a population of 170,000. Late Tuesday afternoon, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the number of people who had been killed in the Gaza Strip since Saturday had risen to 900, including 260 children and 230 women, while 4,600 had been wounded.

“I have removed every restriction, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense,” Gallant said in an address to troops along the Gaza border, in statements reported by local media. “You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what you thought. They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was.”

Israeli soldiers remove the body of a compatriot, killed during an attack by the Palestinian militants, in Kfar Aza, south of Israel bordering Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023. JACK GUEZ (AFP) Smoke billows after a strike by Israel on the port of Gaza City on October 10, 2023. MAHMUD HAMS (AFP) Relatives of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, are overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Maya Alleruzzo (AP) Israeli armored carriers head to the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN) Two bodies lay on the ground near a road in Kfar Aza, south of Israel bordering Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023, following fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. THOMAS COEX (AFP) Friends and relatives mourn the bodies of Palestinian journalists Muhammad Sobh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were killed during their work by Israeli air strikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Getty Images (Getty Images) Personal belongings including a child’s pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS) Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 10, 2023. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS) A view of the devastation caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Rockets fired from Gaza are neutralized in the air by Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ air defense system on the fourth day of the clashes in the city of Ashkelon, Israel on October 10, 2023. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu via Getty Images) An Israeli soldier (C) holds a dog as his unit takes position in Kfar Aza, in the south of Israel, bordering Gaza Strip on October 10, 2023. THOMAS COEX (AFP) Israeli soldiers prepare to remove the body of a compatriot, killed during an attack by the Palestinian militants, in Kfar Aza, south of Israel bordering Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023. JACK GUEZ (AFP) A Palestinian man cries as people attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinian journalists Saeed Al-Taweel, Mohammad Sobh and other people including children who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 10, 2023. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu via Getty Images) Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged buildings in the heavily bombed city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following overnight Israeli shelling, on October 10, 2023. SAID KHATIB (AFP) This aerial photo show heavily damaged buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10, 2023. BELAL AL ​​SABBAGH (AFP) People use a car blaze in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon after a rocket attack from Gaza on October 9, 2023. MENAHEM KAHANA (AFP) Palestinians, including some journalists, carry the bodies of two Palestinian reporters, Mohammed Soboh and Said al-Tawil, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Fatima Shbair (AP) Israeli soldiers take up position in Kfar Aza, in the south of Israel, bordering Gaza Strip on October 10, 2023. THOMAS COEX (AFP)

Earlier on Tuesday, Richard Hecht, the international spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), said that the military was “focusing on the offensive phase” and were in the process of building infrastructure for future operations, after evacuating almost all the inhabitants of the localities in the vicinity of Gaza and regaining control of the entire territory, except for “very few” Palestinian militants. Later in the day, the army reported that it killed three of militants during fighting — with the support of a drone and a helicopter — in the area of ​​the city of Ashkelon. Israel claims to have stopped new infiltrations in the last 24 hours. After evacuating towns near the Gaza border, Israel said that it recovered the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants who infiltrated in Saturday’s surprise operation. The latest government casualty toll puts the death toll in Israel at 1,200 and the number of wounded at more than 2,700.

In Gaza, some 200,000 of the 2.2 million inhabitants have already sought refuge, either because they have lost their homes or because they want to escape Israel’s intensifying air and naval bombardments and the foreseeable land incursion. Many of these refugees are in schools run by UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Gaza, where the death toll so far stands at 830, has been completely blocked off since Monday, when Israel cut off food, electricity and fuel supplies.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) was reporting an increase in the last 24 hours of mass displacement and says it will continue to increase. On Tuesday, Egypt closed “until further notice” the only border crossing with Gaza not controlled by Israel, Rafah. It was barely functioning as of late Monday after being bombed. Under normal conditions, only a few Palestinians manage to get through this crossing (after long lines and often with bribes). On Monday, only those with an exit permit were allowed to cross into Egypt.

An Israeli emergency service official on Monday next to a window damaged by a Hamas attack in Ashkelon. RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS)

“We are going to act very severely,” Hecht said in a video conference with journalists. The army later clarified that Rafah is in fact closed and that it was not an official call for Gaza residents to flee to Egypt.

Hamas, for its part, stated Monday that it will begin executing an Israeli civilian hostage for every new airstrike that Israel launches without warning. This refers to the firing of small missiles — usually with very little explosive charge — shortly before the actual bombardment, so that civilians can run away.

According to the Israeli military, two Hamas officials were killed in an airstrike. Yoad Abu Shmala was the Minister of Economy in the Gaza government (in Hamas hands since 2007) and Zakaria Abu Maamar, the head of the internal relations department. Both belong to Hamas’ political office, not the military branch. An official Hamas source confirmed the deaths to Reuters.

Three journalists killed

Three Palestinian journalists have also been killed. Said al-Taweel, Mohammed Sobboh and Hisham Nawajhah were killed in a bombing that hit a residential building near the fishing port of the Gaza capital, the local journalists’ union reported.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Tuesday condemned the total siege of the Gaza Strip. “The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he said in a statement.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English-language news coverage from EL PAÍS USA Edition