Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/Abir Sultan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted this Tuesday (2) that the Israeli Army unintentionally killed humanitarian workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the Gaza Strip.

“Unfortunately, on the last day there was a tragic case in which our forces unintentionally targeted innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” said the prime minister.

Netanyahu, who was released on Tuesday from the hospital where he underwent surgery for a hernia, reiterated that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and said that “this type of situation can happen during a war.”

“We will do everything possible to ensure this does not happen again,” he said. Shortly before, the Israeli Army had announced that an independent military entity, the Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism, would investigate the attack, which led the NGO to suspend its operations in the region. Despite having recognized the authorship of the unintentional attack and considering the fact “serious”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they still do not know all the circumstances that led to the occurrence.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari reported that he spoke directly with chef José Andrés, founder of the humanitarian group, to express his condolences over the death of the workers.

The incident killed seven people linked to the NGO, including four foreign citizens: a British, a Polish, an Australian and a dual American-Canadian citizen. Information indicates that they are the first foreign humanitarian workers killed in the Gaza war since October 7th. (With EFE Agency)