Israel closes to invasion, hostages still alive in the strip

The war between Hamas and Israel continues, with the Israeli army declaring: “most of the 200 hostages are still alive”. Israeli military forces crossed the border into the Gaza Strip to try to locate them. Defense Minister Gallant outlined a three-phase plan to confront Hamas. Meanwhile, US President Biden stressed the importance of “keeping our grip on peace” and highlighted the need for “two states” to achieve this goal.

Undersecretary of State Piantedosi reassured Italy by stating that there are “no concrete signs of an imminent alarm for the country”. The prime minister Giorgia Meloni will be in Egypt to participate in the International Peace Conference, organized by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to address the crisis in the Middle East. The Prime Minister will intervene in the morning during the first work session.

The announcement comes as a surprise, given that it was initially thought that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, would represent Italy. Before the announcement, the Prime Minister’s international agenda was uncertain, also given the media storm unleashed in the last few hours regarding the unhappy exits of her now ex-partner Giambruno.

Army: “We are preparing for the next phase of the war”

“Our armed forces continue to prepare for the next phase of the war, the ‘Timrun’ (the maneuver, ed.)”. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said this, referring to the entry of ground forces into Gaza. “The confirmed number of soldiers killed in combat is 306. The hostages – he specified – are 203, and over 100 missing”.

Ministry of Health: “In Gaza the deaths are 4,137”

The deaths in Gaza from Israeli attacks have reached 4,137, with over 13,000 thousand. This was announced by the Hamas Ministry of Health, quoted by the media.

Hezbollah: a fighter has infiltrated northern Israel

Hezbollah says, via its al Manar TV, that a fighter has infiltrated from southern Lebanon into northern Israel in the Margaliot area, in the eastern sector of the Blue Line demarcation between the two countries.

EU sources: “At the moment a humanitarian pause is impossible”

“Our position is that this is not the time for a humanitarian pause” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. “It is a position of the Commission and the Council, given that no member country has asked for it.” This was underlined by EU sources in relation to the resolution approved by the European Chamber which calls for a “humanitarian pause” first and foremost to allow aid to arrive in Gaza. “A humanitarian pause is not possible for now also because Hamas has not stopped launching missiles towards Israel. Everything can change”, add the same sources.

Israel, Gallant: 3 phases to overthrow Hamas

There are three phases with which Israel intends to eliminate Hamas in the Strip. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the Knesset that the first phase is “a prolonged firefight on Gaza with a ground maneuver to eliminate Hamas members and the faction’s structures”. The second is “an intermediate phase to eliminate nests of resistance”. “The third however – according to Gallant – is the creation in the Strip of a new reality of security both for the citizens of Israel and for the inhabitants of Gaza themselves”.

Gaza, Caritas: “At least 17 dead in bombing of church”

The death toll from the air attack against the Orthodox church of St. Porphyry in Gaza rises to at least 17. Caritas Internationalis reports it. “From October 7th, Israel has imposed a total siege on the more than 2 million citizens of Gaza. Water, food and electricity have been cut, medicine is in short supply and arbitrary bombing has intensified.”

Biden: “Don’t give up on peace, the solution is two states”

“We cannot give up on peace, the solution is two states”, for Israel and the Palestinians. American President Joe Biden said this speaking from the Oval Office. “We reject all forms of hatred” against Jews, Muslims and anyone else,” commented.

Meloni at the Middle East summit in Egypt

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as far as we know, will participate in the international summit tomorrow in Egypt for peace organized in Cairo by the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, on the conflict in the Middle East.

Biden asks for 105 billion for Ukraine, Israel and the border with Mexico

The White House is asking Congress for $105 billion in emergency funding for Israel, Ukraine and strengthening the border with Mexico. The request includes $10.6 billion in military support for Israel, 61.4 billion to continue providing arms and economic assistance to Ukraine and 9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.

