Continue the return of Italians stranded in Israel since the start of the war with Hamas, coordinated by the Farnesina through the Crisis Unit: another Neos plane is in flight, scheduled to arrive in Italy today. While some countries have resorted only to civilian carriers and others only to military aircraft, Italy was the only state to combine the two forces, fielding a total of seven air connections to bring home 900 stranded tourists and pilgrimsunderlines the Farnesina, according to which the contribution of the Ministry of Defense was fundamental, with the Joint Forces Summit Command and the Air Force, which quickly built a complex emergency operation to remove 400 people.

The cooperation with the Neos company, already a protagonist of return flights during the pandemic, which once again made itself available to offer carriers at controlled prices, was also decisive. Thanks to the high professionalism of the technicians and crews and the operational knowledge of the context, Neos managed to comply with all the safety criteria established by aviation and insurance regulations, guaranteeing a timely and affordable service.

“It was an unprecedented operation – comment Farnesina sources – which highlighted the advantages of cooperation between public and private in emergency situations. Other countries are asking us how we did it.”