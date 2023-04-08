Israel announced on Friday night the mobilization of police and military reinforcements, after the death of three people in two attacks, in a new escalation of tension in the Middle East.

In Tel Aviv, a motorist drove his car down a seaside bike path late tonight, killing a man and injuring seven people, aged 17 to 74.

Italian head of government Giorgia Meloni said the man who died was Italian citizen Alessandro Parini, 36, and sent condolences to the victim’s family. Among the wounded admitted to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv were four tourists: three British and one Italian.

A police spokesman told AFP that “the terrorist has been neutralized. It was a terrorist attack against civilians.” Police identified him as a 45-year-old man from Kfar Kassem, an Arab city in central Israel.

After the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “to mobilize all border police units and additional forces (from the Army) to face terrorist attacks”.

During the morning, two Anglo-Israeli sisters, aged 16 and 20, had been killed in an attack in the Jewish settlement of Efrat, in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The United States expressed support for the Israeli government. “Attacking innocent civilians of any nationality is unacceptable,” said US diplomat spokesman Vedant Patel.

The attacks come after bombings launched by Israel against positions of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip and in southern Lebanon in response to the launch of dozens of rockets against its territory.

Tensions increased after the intervention of the Israeli police on Wednesday in the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, coinciding with the festivities of Muslim Ramadan and Jewish Passover.

Dozens of rockets were launched on Thursday against Israel, which responded at dawn today with bombing positions against Palestinian movement Hamas in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

In Tire, in southern Lebanon, AFP correspondents heard loud explosions.

“At least two projectiles landed near the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp, refugee Abu Ahmad told AFP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a vehement response from the country. “We will attack our enemies and make them pay the price of every aggression,” he said.

On Thursday, Jewish Passover, more than 30 rockets were fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon, in the most intense escalation of the conflict since 2006 on the border between the two countries, which technically remain at war after several conflicts.

Since April 2022, no rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards Israel, which at the time also bombed the neighboring country. But Thursday’s incident is considered the most serious since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.

“Threats and intimidation by the Zionist leaders will lead to nothing,” said Naim Qasem, number two in the Shiite Hezbollah movement, which de facto controls southern Lebanon.

“The entire resistance axis is in a state of alert,” he added.

– Requests for moderation –

The Palestinian movement Hamas condemned “in the strongest possible terms the appalling Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon”.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad informed Egypt on Friday – which usually acts as a mediator – that “the Palestinian factions will continue with rocket launches, if Israel continues with its aggressions and bombings”, sources of the two groups told AFP in Gaza.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country wants to preserve calm in the southern region and called on the international community to “put pressure on Israel to stop the escalation”.

The commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (FINUL), General Aroldo Lázaro, spoke to authorities from both countries and stated in a statement that “the two sides do not want war.”

The UK urged “all parties to de-escalate”. France reiterated its “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty”.

Russia called for an “end of violence”. Iran’s diplomatic spokesman, Nasser Kanani, criticized the “aggressive actions of the Zionist regime”.

The attacks and bombings took place after the violent evacuation of Palestinian worshipers from the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, an operation that ended with 350 detainees, according to the Israeli police, and 37 wounded, according to the Red Crescent.

The temple is on the Esplanade of the Mosques, the third holiest site of Islam and located in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel since 1967.