Israeli tank on a road in the border town of Sderot. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

After Hamas’ devastating attacks on Israeli civilians, Israel wants to destroy the organization’s capabilities. More reservists are being mobilized for the operation than ever in Israel’s history.

Tel Aviv – Israel is mobilizing around 300,000 reservists because of the war with the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip. This is the largest mobilization in Israeli history in such a short period of time, an army spokesman confirmed on Monday.

On Saturday, Hamas caused the worst massacre among civilians since the founding of the Israeli state in a major attack on the Israeli border area. At least 700 people were killed and around 2,400 others were injured. 367 people suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

Israeli airstrikes in response

According to the Ministry of Health there, at least 493 people were killed and more than 2,700 injured in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to the massive attack.

There is great concern about the fate of more than 100 Israelis who have been abducted to the Gaza Strip.

Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas armed attackers in the border area continued in the morning. Special forces are still involved in active firefights in around seven to eight locations in Israel, said military spokesman Richard Hecht. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that further militant fighters will penetrate Israeli territory. “I can’t deny the fact that people are still coming in,” Hecht said.

Fierce exchanges of fire in the border town of Sderot

According to media reports, there was a fierce exchange of fire in a swimming pool in the Israeli town of Sderot, with several Israelis injured. The Israeli military said the paratrooper brigade was engaged in a “stubborn battle” with soldiers searching Sderot “to liberate the city from terrorists.” Sderot is located about a kilometer from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel. The Palestinian organization launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, leaving hundreds dead. The country responded with counterattacks.

On Monday, too, people in the Israeli border area had to flee to safety from rocket attacks from the coastal strip. dpa