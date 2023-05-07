Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Israel tonight, for the 18th consecutive week, against the government’s judicial reform plans. The main demonstration took place in Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli media there were between 100 and 180,000 demonstrators. Demonstrations were also held in other cities.

The reform of the judicial system by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the protesters, would empty the powers of the Supreme Court. And after weeks of protests at the end of March the prime minister suspended the legislative process of the reform. “We have to understand that the threat has not yet been eliminated and it hangs over us because if we close our eyes for a moment they will exploit the opportunity,” former minister Tzipi Livni told the protesters today, according to reports from ‘The Times of Israel’, referring to the provision currently suspended.

“We will leave no stone unturned,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said during a protest in Rehovot. Centrist leader Benny Gantz, whose opposition party has risen in the polls in recent weeks, told protesters in Netanya that he hoped for progress in the negotiations led by President Isaac Herzog. Ahead of the demonstrations, the organizers of the protest, reports ‘The Times of Israel’, asked Lapid and Gantz to end their participation in the talks soon, arguing that the ongoing talks are a way for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to waste time in order to approve a budget. If no solution is reached in the coming days, they said, the opposition would have to abandon the negotiations.