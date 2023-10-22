The Israeli IDF accidentally fired at an Egyptian post on the border with the Gaza Strip

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that an Israeli tank mistakenly fired at Egyptian territory near the border with the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters.

The tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post near the border with Israel and Gaza, in the area of ​​the Israeli settlement of Kerem Shalom. The IDF noted that it regrets the incident and will investigate it.

“The incident is being investigated and details are being studied. The IDF expresses regret over the incident,” the statement said. Other details, including whether there were any casualties, were not provided.

Earlier, Israel called on its citizens to leave two neighboring countries – Egypt and Jordan – as soon as possible.