New provocation by Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvirwhich has visited the Temple Mount (Muslim Temple Mount) in Jerusalem, on the occasion of the holiday of Tischa B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem. “Our policy is to allow prayer,” he said, according to a video released by his far-right party Otzma Yehudit, although this is in contrast to the ‘status quo’ that prevails in this place.

Netanyahu’s reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened in the case, denouncing Ben Gvir’s behavior: “There is no private policy on the Temple Mount by any minister. Not by the Minister of Security, not by anyone else.” According to Netanyahu, “this incident is a diversion and the government’s policy has not changed with regard to the Temple Mount. It will remain the same.”

The reactions

Egypt and Jordan condemn the visit. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman denounced that “the provocation” of Ben-Gvir violates the status quo on the holy sites of Jerusalem: the visit “reflects the insistence of the Israeli government and its extremist members in disregarding international law and its obligations as an occupying power”.

For its part, Cairo “condemned” the visit, during which “the Israeli flag was raised, under the protection of the Israeli police, while Palestinian worshippers were prevented from entering the al-Aqsa mosque”, calling it “irresponsible”.

Qatar, like Egypt and Jordan, criticizes the visit to the Temple Mount by the Israeli Minister for National Security. An initiative that the Foreign Ministry in Doha considers “an attack not only on the Palestinians, but against millions of Muslims in the world”. “Violations”, they say in Doha, which risk having negative repercussions on the negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. And, reports the satellite TV al-Jazeera, the request to the international community is to “act urgently to stop these attacks”. Qatar, with Egypt and the United States, is among the mediators in the difficult negotiations for a truce in Gaza.

US: ‘Ben Gvir Prayers at Temple Mount Contribute to Insecurity’

The Biden administration also slammed Ben Gvir, who led a tour of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with other Israeli lawmakers, during which attendees were filmed praying, violating the status quo that governs the holy site. “We certainly pay close attention to actions and activities that we believe are a distraction from Israel’s security, a factor that contributes to greater insecurity and instability in the region. Those are certainly the actions that we saw from Ben Gvir today,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said at a press conference.

“The United States strongly supports the preservation of the historic status quo regarding the holy sites in Jerusalem. Any unilateral action like this that jeopardises the status quo is unacceptable. “- added Patel – It detracts from what we think is a crucial moment, as we work to get this ceasefire deal done. It detracts from what is our stated goal for the region, which is a two-state solution.”

UN: “Overly provocative”

The UN said Ben-Gvir’s prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque was “excessively provocative.” “We are against any attempt to change the status quo inside the holy sites,” deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque, like the other holy sites in Jerusalem, should be left to their own devices and monitored by the religious authorities. This kind of behavior is unnecessary and overly provocative.”