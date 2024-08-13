MO: Meloni hears Netanyahu, ceasefire and hostage release

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the context of the continuous contacts she is having on the crisis in the Middle East, had today – a note from Palazzo Chigi informs – a new telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Prime Minister Meloni reiterated – it is underlined – the strong hope that an agreement can be found for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages, in line with Resolution 2735 of the United Nations Security Council, during the next round of negotiations on August 15.

‘Iran will not attack unless talks lead to a truce’

Only a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that emerged from talks in mid-August will prevent Iran from taking direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil, three senior Iranian officials said, appearing to play down their intention to launch strikes before Thursday’s talks, the Times of Israel reports.

‘Sinwar, Hamas to Talks If Israel Stops Gaza Raids

MO: Hamas claims rocket launch falls near Tel Aviv

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has fallen into the sea off Tel Aviv, the Israeli military said, as Hamas militants announced their first attack on the city in months. “Recently, a projectile that was identified as coming from the Gaza Strip landed in the maritime space in central Israel,” the military said. An AFP journalist reported hearing a roar in the city.

MO: Israeli drone hits car in Lebanon, 2 dead

An Israeli drone struck a car traveling on the road between Yahoun and Baraachit in Bint Jbeil province (South Lebanon), killing two people, the emergency operations center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported, cited by the newspaper L’Orient-Le jour. Photos show a car in flames; emergency services intervened on the scene.