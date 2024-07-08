Israel, Meloni hears Netanyahu, release of hostages and ceasefire

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take stock of the situation in Gaza and the region. In recognizing the right of the State of Israel to self-defense, President Meloni expressed the hope that a sustainable ceasefire would be reached as soon as possible and that the hostages held by Hamas would be released. in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735 and with American mediation action”. This was reported in a note from Palazzo Chigi.

Meloni-Netanyahu, more civilian aid in Gaza. No tensions in Lebanon

The telephone conversation also highlighted “the common assessment of the need to strengthen humanitarian assistance for the civilian population of Gaza and to avoid an increase in tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon, where Italy is on the front line for the stability of the area through its participation in the UNIFIL mission”.