Talk to the leaders of the countries that abstained at the UN on the resolution calling for a humanitarian truce for Gaza, including Italy. This is the intention of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan which continues to attack Israel – defined as a “terrorist state” -, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is said to be “a goner”, and in defense of Hamas defined as a “resistance party”.

The attempt is to convince the ‘front’ of abstentions – 45 countries, including Italy and other European countries – to support, when the time comes and if certain circumstances occur (primarily the release of the hostages), a new resolution at the Glass Palace on the ceasefire in Gaza, informed sources explain to Adnkronos.

Meanwhile, today Erdogan received the phone call from Giorgia Meloniwho had requested an interview with the Turkish leader to talk about what is happening in the Middle East.

Meloni to Erdogan: “Turkey’s crucial role”

In a note, Palazzo Chigi reported that the prime minister “continues to keep in close contact with the main heads of state and government of the allied nations and with the leaders of the countries most involved in the profound crisis underway in the Middle Eastern region”. And in this context you had a telephone conversation with Erdogan, for an exchange of views during which “the latest developments of the ongoing crisis were addressed”. In particular, Meloni “hoped for a rapid decrease in the conflict, which must not spread to the rest of the region, and underlined the crucial role that Turkey has in this context”.

Erdogana Meloni: “I await Italy’s support for a ceasefire”

And for its part, the Turkish presidency said it expected “Italy’s support to guarantee a ceasefire and lasting peace”. Erdogan, who for weeks now has become “the most vocal” among Islamic leaders on the Palestinian cause, denounced the “escalation” of Israeli attacks, “human rights violations” in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In underlining that “the atrocities against the Palestinian Territories are worsening and that civilian deaths increase by the minute“, the Turkish president warned that Ankara will work “to punish Israel, which has committed war crimes, in international courts”. Israel, he denounced once again today, “is a terrorist state”, while “Hamas is protecting the its homeland” and is ”a political party that won the elections”, therefore legitimate, it is a group “made up of resistance fighters who fight to protect their homeland and their lives”.

Erdogan therefore continues his campaign against Israel and against Prime Minister Netanyahu, announcing that ”Turkey will take measures to ensure that political and military leaders who ruthlessly massacre Gazans are tried in international courtsthe”. A campaign that has an ‘external’ component, the competition in the Arab world over “who has primacy over Islam”, explain Turkish sources, and an ‘internal’ component, “to control the centrifugal forces” within the coalition. Where the nationalist MHP party has a key role, a minority partner which Erdogan cannot allow himself to be overtaken. “Once he understood that he would have no space to mediate, with Qatar in particular at the forefront and Egypt in second place – is the analysis of the sources – he decided to use this affair to strengthen his grip on the opinion domestic public more sensitive to the Palestinian cause”.