Israel, five-party summit with Meloni

The format of the meeting that will be held this evening to take stock of the situation in Israel is a five-person summit. According to what we learn from Italian sources, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will take part together with the other leaders via video link, the President of the United States Joe Biden, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



M5s: “Solidarity with Israel but no to disproportionate reactions”

“For our part, we firmly and absolutely condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas and recognize Israel’s right to exercise its legitimate right of self-defense. At the same time, we express deep concern about an Israeli reaction which, according to the news in the last few hours which speak of a total siege with cuts to electricity, water and gas, promises to be disproportionate and directed against the defenseless civilian population of the Gaza Strip. A reaction that would be contrary to international humanitarian law.” The M5s parliamentarians of the Foreign Affairs commissions of the House and Senate declared this in a note.

