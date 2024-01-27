DThe United Nations is defending itself against Israeli criticism of the possible involvement of its employees in the Hamas attack. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has rejected allegations that the UN organization was in “complicity” with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and that the Islamists had misused clinics as bases and to hold hostages. “Such false claims are harmful and can endanger our employees who risk their lives to serve vulnerable people,” he said in Geneva.

At the same time, the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA wants to examine the possible involvement of several of its employees in the Hamas massacre in Israel. “I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these employees and launch an investigation to immediately find out the truth,” said UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini. They are “shocking allegations”. Israel has provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several employees. “Any UNRWA staff involved in terrorist attacks will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

On Friday, the United Nations' highest court's decision that Israel must better protect Palestinians during its military operation in the Gaza Strip drew mixed reactions. On Saturday night, four Hezbollah militia fighters died in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon after Israel came under fire from there. The Houthi militia again attacked a freighter in the Gulf of Aden. USA reacted rather cautiously.

Reminder to Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, did not order a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas on Friday. However, the judges noted the risk of genocide in the Gaza Strip. The judges thus partially responded to an urgent request from South Africa, which had called for an immediate cessation of Israel's military actions. After this initial decision, the genocide trial is likely to continue for months or years.







After the ICJ ruling, UN Secretary-General António Guterres recalled that ICJ decisions are binding. Everyone involved must adhere to the judge's ruling, he said in New York. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: “The Court has also made it clear that Israel's actions in Gaza follow the barbaric terror of October 7th, and recalled that Hamas is also bound by international humanitarian law and must finally release all hostages.” Also Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Israel to comply with the court decision.