Hezbollah has been shelling Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war. Israel wants them to withdraw. (Archive photo) © Gil Eliyahu/JINI/XinHua/dpa

The conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon continues to escalate. Israel has now declared the return of citizens who fled the border region to be a goal of the Gaza war.

Tel Aviv – Israel’s security cabinet has declared the return of refugees to the north of the country as a further goal of the Gaza war in the conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. Israel will work “towards achieving this goal,” the Prime Minister’s office said in the night after a cabinet meeting, according to media reports. Since the start of the almost daily fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, tens of thousands of people in both countries have fled the border region.

Until now, the Israeli leadership had defined its war aims as the destruction of the military capabilities and government apparatus of the Islamist Hamas in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the guarantee that Israel would no longer be threatened by the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas, has been firing at Israel since the Gaza war began almost a year ago. It will only cease its fire when a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Israel is demanding that Hezbollah withdraw from the border area, as stipulated in a UN resolution. dpa