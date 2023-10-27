In recent hours, Israeli forces once again made a ground incursion into the Gaza Stripcontrolled by Hamas, in which they attacked targets of the Islamist group in the center of the Palestinian enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces reported in a statement that ground troops They were supported by fighter jets and drones in the Shuyaiya area.

They stated that during that incursion they have hit “dozens” of Hamas targets, such as anti-tank launchers, an operations center and other control centers of the group.

“The troops left the area at the end of the activity,” indicates the text, which emphasizes that there were no injuries in the Israeli ranks.

On the other hand, The Army announced that it killed the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Western Battalion, Midhat Mubasher, last night.whom he accuses of having participated in sniper and explosive attacks against Israeli soldiers and against settlements.

He noted that in recent days the Israeli Defense Forces have targeted more than 250 Hamas targetslike tunnels and dozens of group militants.

This is the second consecutive day that the Israeli Army makes a limited incursion into Gaza, although he had already done similar ones after the Hamas attack on October 7 against Israeli soil, which left 1,400 dead.

On Thursday, Israeli tanks entered the northern part of the Strip and destroyed Hamas infrastructure and tunnels in a limited raid, which army spokesman Richard Hecht described on Thursday as the largest to date.

The spokesperson warned that this type of operations are a rehearsal for a large land incursion in the future and that there will be more. He avoided, however, using the word incursion to refer to this type of actions and preferred to refer to them as “raids.”

Israel is preparing a major ground incursion into Gaza in retaliation for the attack on October 7 and, meanwhile, bombs the Strip daily, which has left more than 7,000 Palestinians dead since the start of the war.

