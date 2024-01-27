The Israeli Army and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas exchanged fire intensely this Saturday, January 27, near the main hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip, while the death toll in the Palestinian enclave now exceeds 26,000. The Israeli offensive was maintained and reinforced, despite Friday's order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which it demanded that Israel prevent a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid. According to the Ministry of Health of that territory, Israel's attacks caused 170 deaths and 310 injuries in the last 24 hours.

Nothing seems to change with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday, January 26. The Israeli Army offensive in the Gaza Strip has already claimed the lives of 26,257 people, following the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 7, and has also left more than 64,000 injured and thousands missing under the rubble of the war. , who cannot be rescued due to Israeli blockades of emergency vehicles in the enclave, according to information from the local Ministry of Health.

According to local media, Israeli bombings have intensified around Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Tel Aviv has argued that “they continue to eliminate terrorists and locate weapons and military equipment,” while the authorities Palestinian health authorities accuse them of “sieging” local hospitals.

“The Israeli occupation is besieging the hospitals of Khan Younis, paralyzing them completely while committing crimes of genocide and preventing the movement of ambulances,” said the health agency of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, adding details about bombings of residential units within the Deir al Balah area.

Palestinians carry bags of flour they took from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face critical levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City on 27 January 2024. © Reuters / Stringer

The Israeli offensive continues its course in the Palestinian territories, despite the order of the highest court in the United Nations structure that Tel Aviv “avoid the genocide” of the Palestinian people. The ruling has provoked divided reactions in the international community, between those who applaud the decision, those who describe it as insufficient, and Israel, which categorically rejects it.

ANP: “an immediate ceasefire is the only way”

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA), a political faction headed by Mahmoud Abbas and which has control within the occupied West Bank, issued a statement in which it “condemns in the strongest terms the continuation of the genocidal war” waged by Israel in Gaza, highlighting that there have already been more than 100 days of conflict that are leading to the Gaza Strip becoming an “uninhabitable place.”

In addition, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, controlled by the ANP, also expressed its position regarding the ICJ ruling regarding the war in Gaza, stating that, although it is progress, the request for a ceasefire remains “the only way “in which it can be ensured that Israel complies with what is dictated by the international organization.

“As the International Court of Justice held its session yesterday, the occupation forces continued to commit the most horrendous crimes against Palestinian civilians, with their brutal bombings of residential areas and the siege of the Naser Hospital and its surroundings,” the ministry said. Palestinian Foreign Ministry in its statement.

In this photo taken on January 11, 2024, protesters are seen on the day judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands. © Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen

Actions to achieve a truce are also maintained at the United Nations. Algeria, a non-permanent member of the organization's Security Council, summoned the other members of the UN executive body to discuss the adoption of the ICJ ruling as binding by the Security Council, with the aim of stopping the Israeli offensive in Gaza .

“It will constitute the first stone of a series of subsequent measures aimed at putting an end to the practices of the Zionist occupier, who mistakenly believes himself to be untouchable and impregnable,” said Algerian authorities, according to the state media agency APS.

Israel rejects ICJ ruling and puts pressure on Qatar

As the world calls for the protection of civilians, Tel Aviv continues to ignore warnings. Following the decision of the International Court of Justice, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his rejection of the organization's ruling, stating that his country's forces can recognize “civilian people from terrorists,” in addition to classifying the ruling as “anti-Semitic.”

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and security agencies will continue to operate to dismantle the military and government capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas and return the hostages to their homes. I have full confidence in our troops,” the minister mentioned. Israeli Yoav Gallant.

Coupled with the public rejection of the ICJ decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Qatar of allegedly harboring senior Hamas leaders, in addition to financing the militia group. For this reason, Netanyahu doubts the legitimacy of Doha's mediation efforts.

A protester wears a t-shirt depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt during a demonstration to demand the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip during the October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, January 20, 2024. AP – Leo Correa

“Qatar hosts Hamas leaders. It also finances Hamas. It has influence over Hamas, so they should be good enough to apply their pressure,” the president said in a televised news conference, adding that Qatar's main objective as mediator should be to release the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

With EFE, Reuters and local media