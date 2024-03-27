Israel caused dozens of deaths this Wednesday by bombing different points in the Gaza Strip, besieged and at risk of famine, and where the Israeli army continues its operations around several hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, at least 24 people were killed in the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli army has been waging war against the Islamist movement Hamas since October 7.

In the last two days, The fighting in Gaza has continued unabated, despite the UN Security Council's approval on Monday of a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” and the release of some 130 Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza, including 34 who, They are presumed dead.

On Tuesday night, a fireball lit up the sky in the southern city of Rafah, the only urban center in Gaza where Israeli ground forces have not entered.

Ambassadors – except US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (2nd) – raise their hands to vote in favor of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during the United Nations Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, this Monday. The resolution passed with 14 members in favor, while the United States abstained from voting. Photo:EFE Share

Nearly 1.5 million people are gathered in that area, many of them arriving fleeing Israeli bombings.

This Wednesday morning, Thick smoke emanated from a densely populated area in the north of the Strip.

Three hospitals in the spotlight

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its interventions in three large Gazan hospitals and their surroundings, alleging that Hamas commandos use them as a base of operations.

On Wednesday, The Israeli forces indicated that they were continuing their operation in the Al Shifa hospital complex, in Gaza City (in the north of the Strip), and claimed to have killed “dozens of terrorists” to date, and to have detained ” hundreds” of them.

Hundreds of residents were forced to leave the medical center area in the last week due to this operation, which began on March 18.

The army also continues its operations in Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, in the area of ​​the Naser and Al Amal hospitals, located one kilometer away, the armed force added.

The Al Amal hospital is “out of service” and “completely stopped functioning,” the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Tuesday, after the evacuation of civilians there.

According to the entity, In the Naser hospital, surrounded by the Israeli army, there were still thousands of civilians on Tuesday.

“The forced closure of Al Amal hospital, one of the few remaining medical structures in the south (…), puts countless lives at risk,” denounced the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC). .

Displaced Palestinians on the coastal road after fleeing the Al-Shifa hospital area of ​​Gaza City, near the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Famine

The need for assistance in Gaza is pressing, but Hamas called on donor countries to stop airdropping aid after twelve people drowned trying to reach food off the coast of Gaza in the Mediterranean.

The Palestinian Islamist movement and the Swiss Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor indicated that another six people died in stampedes while trying to reach parachute-dropped aid.

“There are people dying to get a can of tuna,” Mohamad al-Sabaawi, a Gaza resident, told AFP with a can in his hand after a tumult over an aid package.

Even so, The United States affirmed that it will continue to use this technique, while “working tirelessly to increase the arrival of humanitarian assistance by land.”

Hamas also demanded that Israel allow more aid trucks into the territory, which the UN says is on the verge of a “man-made famine.”

The war, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has destroyed Gaza's infrastructure and aid agencies say its 2.4 million people need humanitarian aid.

The Israeli Army assured that, after three days of raid on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, it has killed more than 140 “terrorists” in the medical complex and has detained some 600 alleged fighters of the Palestinian militias, of which 250 have already been identified as members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Talks

The October 7 attacks left 1,160 dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The Israeli retaliation campaign has left at least 32,490 dead in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army, far from reducing the intensity of the fighting, stated that its planes bombed more than 60 targets in recent days, including tunnels and buildings “where armed terrorists were identified.”

The fighting has continued despite the U.N. Security Council's call on Monday, in which the United States drew Israel's ire by abstaining from the vote, rather than vetoing it.

Meanwhile, rRepresentatives of Israel and Hamas participate in indirect talks mediated by Qatar, seeking a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

But both Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the negotiations were not moving forward and blamed each other for it.

The war in the Gaza Strip has also caused an uptick in violence on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, announced this Wednesday that had fired rockets against northern Israel, whose emergency services reported one death in the area.

Hezbollah carried out these attacks in response to a bombing that it blamed on the Israeli army and that left seven dead in a border town.

AFP