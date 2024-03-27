Israel maintains bombings in Gaza and the siege of hospitals, despite calls for a truce

Israel caused dozens of deaths this Wednesday by bombing different points in the Gaza Strip, besieged and at risk of famine, and where the Israeli army continues its operations around several hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, at least 24 people were killed in the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli army has been waging war against the Islamist movement Hamas since October 7.

In the last two days, The fighting in Gaza has continued unabated, despite the UN Security Council's approval on Monday of a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” and the release of some 130 Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza, including 34 who, They are presumed dead.

On Tuesday night, a fireball lit up the sky in the southern city of Rafah, the only urban center in Gaza where Israeli ground forces have not entered.

Ambassadors – except US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (2nd) – raise their hands to vote in favor of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during the United Nations Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, this Monday. The resolution passed with 14 members in favor, while the United States abstained from voting. Photo:EFE Share

Nearly 1.5 million people are gathered in that area, many of them arriving fleeing Israeli bombings.

This Wednesday morning, Thick smoke emanated from a densely populated area in the north of the Strip.

Three hospitals in the spotlight

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its interventions in three large Gazan hospitals and their surroundings, alleging that Hamas commandos use them as a base of operations.

On Wednesday, The Israeli forces indicated that they were continuing their operation in the Al Shifa hospital complex, in Gaza City (in the north of the Strip), and claimed to have killed “dozens of terrorists” to date, and to have detained ” hundreds” of them.