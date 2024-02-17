Israel reported this Saturday, February 17, that it detained a hundred people at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, after its troops attacked the facilities. While Israel claims to have found weapons and “terrorists” there, Hamas denounces the death of several patients. The issue was addressed with concern both at the Munich Security Conference and at the African Union summit in Ethiopia.

Dozens of Palestinians died in new bombings in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli Army claimed this Saturday, February 17, to have detained 100 people in a hospital assaulted by its soldiers.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 120 patients and five medical teams are trapped without water, food or electricity at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.

The deadly bombardment of Gaza continued overnight and another 100 people were killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Health Ministry, under the control of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Israel has for weeks concentrated its military operations in Khan Younis, the hometown of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Heavy fighting has occurred around the Nasser hospital, one of the last major medical facilities in the Palestinian territory that remains partially functional.

Power was cut and generators stopped after the attack, leading to the deaths of six patients due to lack of oxygen, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

“Newborn children are at risk of dying in the coming hours,” the Gaza Health Ministry warned on Saturday.

The Israeli military explained that troops entered the hospital on Thursday, based on “credible intelligence” that hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack had been held there and that the bodies of some may still be inside.





The military authority indicated that it detained 100 people from the hospital suspected of “terrorist activities, confiscated weapons and recovered “medications labeled with the names of Israeli hostages.”

The Army has insisted it made every effort to keep the hospital supplied with power, including installing an alternative generator. But, the raid has been criticized by doctors and organizations such as the United Nations.

A witness, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, told the AFP agency that Israeli forces shot “at anyone who moved inside the hospital.”

'Pattern of attacks'

World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic criticized the operation on Friday, saying “further degradation of the hospital means more lives will be lost.”

“Patients, health care workers and civilians seeking refuge in hospitals deserve safety and not burial in these places of healing,” he said.

Doctors Without Borders reported that its professionals had been forced to flee and leave patients behind: one employee is missing and another was detained by Israeli forces.

The Gaza war began with the Hamas attack on October 7, killing about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians.



Relatives of hostages and former hostages hold pictures at a podium at a protest near the International Criminal Court in The Hague during a protest by representatives of families of hostages from the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack on Israel, in The Hague, Netherlands , Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The Hostage Families Forum, together with the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, is filing a comprehensive complaint with the International Criminal Court on behalf of the freed hostages and their families, including broadcast of arrest warrants against Hamas leaders for war crimes, such as hostage-taking, forced disappearances, sexual violence and torture. AP – Martin Meissner

The militants also took about 250 people hostage, 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 30 presumed dead, according to Israeli data.

Israel's subsequent attack on Gaza has killed more than 28,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes, which the Palestinian Islamist group has denied.

The UN Human Rights Office said the attack on the Nasser hospital appeared be “part of a pattern of attacks by Israeli forces against civilian infrastructure essential to saving lives.”

'Starve'

As the Gaza offensive progresses, high-level negotiations to stop the war were held in Cairo this week, but their outcome remains unclear.

A day after US President Joe Biden called for a “temporary truce” to ensure the release of hostages, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday reiterated the group's demands, including a complete pause in fighting, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Haniyeh, who resides in Qatar, said Hamas “will accept nothing less.”

Biden also urged Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch an offensive in Rafah without a plan to keep civilians safe, but the Israeli president insisted he would press ahead with a “powerful” operation to defeat Hamas.

Around 1.4 million displaced civilians are trapped in Rafah, in the south of the enclave, after taking refuge in a makeshift camp along the border with Egypt, with supplies dwindling.

“We are slowly dying due to scarcity of resources and lack of medicines and treatments,” said displaced Palestinian Mohammad Yaghi.



Displaced Palestinians walk past tents in the rain at a makeshift camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, February 2, 2024, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. © AFP – Mohammed Abed

While in northern Gaza, many are so desperate for food that they are grinding up animal feed.

“We need food now,” urged Mohammed Nassar, 50, from Jabalia, northern Gaza.

“We are going to die of hunger, not of bombs or missiles.”

While the UN warns that Gazans are on the brink of famine, the Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) accuses Israel of waging a campaign to “destroy” it completely.

Israel has called for the resignation of UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini following claims that a Hamas tunnel was discovered under its headquarters in Gaza City.

Lazzarini assured the Swiss media Tamedia that the tunnel was 20 meters underground and that UNRWA did not have the capacity to search underground in Gaza. More than 150 UNRWA facilities have been attacked during the war, he said.

Regional tensions

Hamas's armed wing has warned that hostages in Gaza are also “fighting to stay alive” as conditions deteriorate due to relentless Israeli bombing.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Egypt was building a walled camp near the border to house Palestinians displaced from Gaza, citing Egyptian officials and security analysts.

Satellite images obtained by AFP show machinery building a wall along the highly secure border.

Now that the conflict is in its fifth month, regional tensions remain high.

Hamas ally Hezbollah and its archenemy Israel have been exchanging border fire almost daily since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that Israel would pay “in blood” for the civilians it has killed in Lebanon.

A truce appears far from happening in Gaza



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (C) takes part in a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, southern Germany, February 16, 2024. The 60th Conference Munich Security Council (MSC) will be held from February 16 to 18, 2024. © AFP – Thomas Kienzle

In recent days there has been talk of the possibility of a multi-day truce in the Gaza Strip, however, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohamed bin Abderrahman Al Thani, said this Saturday that negotiations are far from being finalized.

The Qatari prime minister assured that negotiations to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas “are not progressing as expected” and that the last few days “are not very promising.”

A statement made from Germany, where more than 400 world leaders meet at the Munich Security Conference, from where they have discussed the current situation of the war.

The war in Gaza was a central point at the African Union summit

At another summit, from Ethiopia, different calls were also heard to end attacks against civilians in the Gaza Strip. The setting was the opening of the 37th edition of the Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

“Support loudly and clearly the Palestinian people and the creation of a Palestinian State as a full member of the United Nations,” asked the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, to the African countries in the opening ceremony.

Other international leaders were present there, such as the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgeit.

Lula, for his part, indicated that “there is no military solution” to the Gaza conflict and “it is time for politics and diplomacy.”

With AFP