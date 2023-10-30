That of Israel against Hamas it won’t be a “short or easy” war. But the Jewish State, engaged in the ground operation in Gaza which is becoming more and more pressing and ever more extensive, deploys its “unstoppable machine” determined to fight a conflict that “he did not start but will win”. All without giving an inch on the ceasefire loudly invoked by the international community – but not by the USA -, actually opposing a clear ‘no’ to the appeals and opening up at most to the hypothesis of a “temporary pause” to take the hostages out of the Strip, a real issue that is still difficult to resolve and with scenarios with an uncertain outcome. This the picture outlined by the Israeli leaders yesterday evening, when Prime Minister Netanyahu and his ministers returned to talk about the government and intelligence line in the fight against the terrorist organization responsible for the terrible attacks on the country on 7 October.

Ceasefire, Netanyahu’s no: “It’s time for war”

“The Bible says there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is the time for war.” Prime Minister Netanyahu’s no to the ceasefire is loud and clear, which, just like the United States after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 11 September, Israel will not accept. On the contrary, Netanyahu explains, the Israeli army is advancing “methodically” and “Israeli forces have expanded the land entrance into the Gaza Strip, doing so in measured phases and very powerfully and moving methodically step by step.” A sign that the Jewish state “will resist the forces of barbarism until victory”. Hence the warning to Hamas: “We will continue to hunt you until you fall at our feet”

The United States supports the Israeli prime minister’s decision. A halt in the conflict between Israel and Hamas “is not the right response for the moment because only Hamas would benefit from it”, explained during a press briefing the spokesperson of the White House Security Council, John Kirby, underlining that the Biden Administration, however, would be in favor of “temporary and localized humanitarian pauses to allow humanitarian aid to reach the affected populations and to also facilitate the evacuation of some people who want to leave” the Strip.

A hypothesis that the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said he would consider but only in order to take the hostages out of Gaza. In a briefing for foreign media he explained that, if there is a proposal to free the abductees, “we will do what we can to ensure that they arrive safely, but it will be a temporary pause to transport them safely”.

The hostage node

As for the hostages held by Hamas, over 200 according to estimates, the scenario remains uncertain at the moment but “we will continue to do everything possible, by any means, to bring our boys and girls home”, assured the former leader of General Staff Benny Gantz in the Israeli war cabinet. Gantz’s words, reported by the Times of Israel, come after the news of the release of a female IDF soldier during a military operation last night.

The position of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, is identical, as he congratulated the IDF and the Shin Bet for the release of the female soldier. “We will continue to work to free all hostages,” Cohen wrote in a post on social media

Ground operation expands, leaflets to warn civilians

Meanwhile, IDF forces “continue to expand land operations in Gaza”, explained Tsahal spokesman Daniel Hagari during a briefing. “Additional infantry, armored and combat engineering forces – he underlines – are entering Gaza to continue coordinated operations by land, air and sea. Our forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists in the last day. The war plan is proceeding as expected and will continue to proceed in accordance with our missions.”

In the North, today, he notes, “we eliminated a terrorist cell that was attempting to fire on Israel in the Rosh HaNikra area. IDF forces attacked a series of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure targets in response to rocket launches towards Israel We continue our deployment along the northern border. We are targeting anyone who shoots or attempts to infiltrate Israel.”

And new leaflets, written in Arabic, have been dropped by the Israelis on Gaza to warn the population in the northern and central areas of the Strip that “the Gaza governorate has become a battlefield”, reports CNN, which was able to see a photo of a leaflet stating that “shelters in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza governorate are no longer safe.”

“Hamas and terrorist organizations are using the shelters, hospitals and schools in this area – states the flyer -. Therefore your presence in these places is not safe”. The invitation is to “immediately vacate” these areas and to “move towards the humanitarian area south of Wadi Gaza”.