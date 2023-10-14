Anyone waving a Hamas flag and inciting violence against Israel will be arrested in London. The city is preparing for a day of high tension, with a demonstration in support of Palestine. Special measures are taken in the British capital, including the closure of 3 Jewish schools for security reasons.

The security measures

The Metropolitan Police announces that thousands of officers have been deployed to monitor the event, which should officially end in the afternoon. During the demonstration, as the Metropolitan Police announced, “anyone who displays a flag of Hamas or another terrorist organization will be arrested. We will not tolerate the celebration of terrorism or any incitement to violence”.

The Metropolitan Police clarifies that support for Palestine, by displaying a Palestinian flag, does not in itself constitute a crime. “However, there are specific situations in which the presence of a flag or banner, such as the use of particular words, could be interpreted as an act of intimidation. In some circumstances, it could also be interpreted as an intention to provoke harassment, alarm, problems”.

The torn photos

The tense climate in London is also demonstrated by the episodes that have occurred in the last few hours. On the walls of the capital, as in other European cities, photos of men, women and children kidnapped by Hamas in last Saturday’s attack were posted. The images contain an appeal to the Islamic community, called to apply pressure to encourage the release of the hostages and to counter the propaganda of the movement responsible for the attack a week ago. In some cases, as documented by the videos released on social media and relaunched by the media, the photos were blatantly torn.