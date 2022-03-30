The last days were the bloodiest in Israel, in its fight against terrorism, in many years. In eight days, three deadly attacks were committed, which claimed the lives of 11 people. The scenarios were the cities of Beer Sheba, Hadera and this Tuesday Bnei Brak.

The perpetrators were, in the first two, Arab citizens of Israel identified with ISIS and in the case of Bnei Brak, a Palestinian from the Yabed village near Jeninwhose affiliation is not entirely clear, as he was known as Islamic Jihad, had appeared with Hamas flags, but was claimed by the Al-Aksa Martyrs of Al Fatah.

In all three cases, those responsible were killed, which stopped the continuation of the attacks. Overseas Hamas chief Khaled Mashal declared that “the attack in Bnei Brak was a clear message to stop normalization,” referring to the summit between Israel and 4 Arab countries that took place this week. in Israeli territory.

“All options are open for Ramadan,” he added, assuring that “in the coming days, there may be several surprises.” It should be remembered that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have a deep interest in “heating up tempers”, inciting the population to commit attackswith a special interest in the participation of Israeli Arabs in it.

Israel is now debating how to react. In the first place, arrests were made of those suspected of having collaborated with the terrorists, and in the case of the Palestinian who killed in Bnei Brak, the destruction of his house is already being prepared, a resource that Israel often uses in the event of deadly attacks. , to try to dissuade future repetition.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet – who, since he has tested positive for Covid-19, conducts all political and security consultations by zoom from his home – has declared that the country is dealing with a serious wave of terrorism and urged citizens to be cautious and to be alert.

Israeli police after the events of March 29. Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

In a filmed message that was broadcast to the nation, Bennett urged all those who have legally licensed weapons to carry them if they go out into the street in case they run into an attack situation that can be stopped by the rapid intervention of a witness.

There have been numerous cases of attacks that were interrupted by the reaction of civilians who legally carried weapons, and who acted before the arrival of the Police.

One of the great doubts of the authorities is how to maneuver between the need to take measures that provide a sense of security to citizens and also help stop new attacks in time, without creating counterproductive effects.

For example, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that is about to begin, Israel had made several special decisions, which it is now not sure how they will end. One of them is, for example, allowing Palestinians from the West Bank to reach the Al Aksa mosque in Jerusalem.

We will take all measures according to what is necessary […] to give the population the necessary sense of security.

A unique challenge is dealing with cases in which attacks are committed by Arab citizens of Israel.

There is a clear proposal on the table to take away their citizenship, even after they have been eliminated, determining that their family cannot receive any subsidies from the State, something that is happening now, according to Defense Minister Beni Gantz, emphasizing that There are reinforcements of effective weapons.

A unique element in the results of the latest attacks is that on the one hand they claimed lives and plunged Israel into widespread mourning, and on the other they made clear the multifaceted nature of Israeli society.

Of the 11 killed in these attacks, 7 were Jews, 1 was a Christian Arab policeman, another a Druze Border Guard officer and 2 foreign workers, from Ukraine.

JANA BERIS

FOR THE TIME

JERUSALEM

