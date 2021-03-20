Israel has lifted restrictions on the number of passengers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. website government of the country on Saturday, March 20.

The corresponding amendment to aviation regulations was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers to Combat Coronavirus during a telephone vote.

“The limit of 3000 passengers per day at Ben Gurion Airport will be canceled in accordance with the court’s decision,” it was reported.

The volume of daily flights will be limited by the effective capacity of the airport, which is affected by the need to comply with quarantine measures.

It is noted that exclusive flights will be canceled, as well as flights arriving in Israel as cargo and departing with passengers. The requirement to measure the body temperature of passengers at the entrance to the terminal and before boarding the plane is abolished.

On March 6, the Israeli authorities approved the transition to the third stage of the exit from quarantine.

Restaurants, banquet halls, theaters and stadiums are permitted to operate with certain restrictions. So, in the premises of restaurants, only customers with a vaccination certificate will be served, and in open areas – no more than 100 people.