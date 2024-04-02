The live extermination of Palestinians will not stop until the United States stops supplying Israel with weapons. Analyses

While the ruins of what remains of the Iranian consulate, destroyed by a Israeli air attack to Damascusthey were still smoking, last night at Gaza seven members of the staffNGO American World Central Kitchen were killed in a targeted attack by the Israeli army. THE Killed volunteers were from Palestine, Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship. The army of Israel he speaks of a “tragic accident” and assures that he will open an investigation. But this is not the first violation of international rights by Israel, and it will not be the last, despite repeated calls to stop “these indiscriminate killings” in Gaza.

Founded in 2010 by Hispanic American chef José Andrés together with his wife Patricia following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, World Central Kitchen had been active in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict. In a note from the WCK we read that “the humanitarian workers were traveling in a demilitarized zone aboard two armored cars with the WCK logo clearly displayed, followed by another vehicle”. The convoy had reported their presence and its route, according to procedures, coordinating its movements with the Israeli army and was hit while leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by ships.

The CEO of WCK, Erin Gore, said: “I am heartbroken and shocked that we – World Central Kitchen and the world – lost beautiful lives today due to a targeted attack by the Israeli army.” The statement reads that “the love they had for nurturing people, the determination they embodied to demonstrate that humanity is above all else, and the impact they had on countless lives will be remembered and cherished forever . This is not just an attack on WCK, it is an attack on humanitarian organizations engaged in the most dire situations where food is used as a weapon of war,” Gore said. “This is unforgivable.”

WCK will immediately suspend its operations in the Strip. An irreparable blow if you consider that WCK operated more than 60 kitchens in the central and southern area of Gaza, cooking hundreds of thousands of meals every day. The ordeal without Golgotha ​​of two million Palestinians, trapped in the strip like rats and reduced to starvation by cynical design, becomes increasingly desperate and uncertain.

We have lost our minds and reason if we have reached the point that the State born on the human ashes of 6 million Jews, exterminated by the Nazis in an infamous and inhumane way with another 14 million people – Poles, Romanians, Sinti, political prisoners, Russians, homosexuals, mentally handicapped people – yes he promoted an extermination that earned him an infamous accusation: that of genocide. And I'm not satisfied with this, after having killed a number of civilians in 6 months (70% of whom were women and children) that would make the most cynical of warmongers shudder; after having leveled 2/3 of the Gaza Strip, demolishing almost 80% of the inhabitants; after having reduced the al-Shifa hospital to dust, leaving behind dozens of corpses of doctors and patients in an advanced state of decomposition; after having systematically ignored every resolution and measure taken by the Court of Justice and the UN, he resorts to starvation as a weapon of war. As a final solution.

The live extermination of Palestinians will not stop until the United States stops supplying weapons to Israel, which every day receives 11 million dollars in economic support from its American ally, with or without war. If sanctions are not applied, every action and resolution will be in vain. In this universal crucifixion of humanity, raw and violent, there are and will not be winners but only losers. AND faced with the children of Gaza dying of hunger, and faced with all those who will die in the coming hours, days, weeks, months, Israel has lost its moral legitimacy forever.