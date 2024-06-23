According to the Telegraph, which cites airport sources, the weapons, ammunition and missiles are shipped from Iran

A Hezbollah’s immense stockpile of weapons would be found at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri international airport. The Telegraph announced this, citing airport sources. The weapons, ammunition and missiles are shipped from Iran on board planes headed to Beirut airport. The news comes after Israel announced that it had completed plans for a possible military operation against southern Lebanon.

Israeli military planes have hit Hezbollah positions during the night with raids in southern Lebanon. An observation base in the Kfar Kila area and a militia commando in the Taiba area were targeted.

“Israel is ready for any action that may be necessary in Gaza, Lebanon and other territories,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said before leaving Israel for his visit to the United States. “The US is our most important ally. Our ties are crucial and perhaps now even more important than ever,” Gallant added.