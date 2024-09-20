In the new ones Israeli air strikes against southern Lebanon they were hundreds of rockets ready to be launched destroyed on Israeli territory, and other military infrastructure, the IDF claims. That is to say, about a thousand rockets in addition to a hundred rocket launchers. The Lebanese media report that there were between 50 and 70 air strikes, concentrated in a very short time, and that yesterday’s was the heaviest operation since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza last OctoberIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has anticipated that military actions against Hezbollah will “continue” and spoke of “a new phase of the war.”

Road Raid to Damascus Airport, At Least One Dead

At least one person was killed in a raid on the road leading to Damascus airport, Syria’s Sabereen agency reported, without naming Israel as responsible for the attack.