Lebanon on high alert after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu promised a ‘tough’ response to the deadly rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers. “The State of Israel does not want and cannot keep quiet about what happened. Our response will come and it will be harsh,” the prime minister thundered.

The attack hit the Druze settlement of Majdal Shams and 16 injured youths are still hospitalized. Seven of them are in serious condition, The Times of Israel reports, citing hospital sources.

Meanwhile, the attacks against Israel do not stop. NAt least five rockets were launched from Lebanon last nightbut they did not reach Israeli territory. The Walla website reported this, cited by the Times of Israel. During the night, an anti-rocket siren went off in Kibbutz Hanita, near the border with Lebanon, in Western Galilee. No statement on the matter was made by the Israeli army, nor were there any claims of an attack by Hezbollah.

NGOs: Israeli attacks on military bases in Syria

Military sites in the southern Syrian province of Daraa were reportedly targeted overnight by rocket attacks attributed to Israeli forces. There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and sources in the Arab country, sites in Tal Jayba and Tal Umm Houran were targeted.

Overnight, the Israeli news site Ynet relaunched local media reports of operations attributed to Israel in the Daraa area. However, these reports were not reported by the official Syrian news agency Sana.

The province of Daraa borders the Golan Heights, the scene of last Saturday’s massacre for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened a “harsh response”, pointing the finger at Lebanese Hezbollah, which has been in Syria for years alongside Bashar al-Assad’s forces.