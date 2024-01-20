The war in Gaza is at the center of a regional crisis that risks exploding. In Lebanon, Israel targeted Hezbollah targets deep in the country of the Cedars after repeated attacks by the 'Party of God'. A simple calculation error could cause the situation to spiral out of control. There are those who believe that a regional conflict is already underway (US raids against Houthi targets in Yemen, Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, Syria and Pakistan and attacks by pro-Iranian militias against US forces in Iraq and Syria).

The chancelleries are working to avoid the worst in Lebanon, where more than a thousand Italian soldiers are deployed as part of the Unifil mission. The goal is to reduce tension along the Blue Line dividing Israel and Lebanon.

“Hypothesis war among experts dominates”

But, according to an editorial in the Jerusalem Post, there would be nothing other than attempts by the Americans and the French for a sort of diplomatic solution that would remove the Lebanese Hezbollah from the border between Israel and Lebanon. “The hypothesis of war dominates among the predictions of experts and analysts”, writes the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria, according to which an ambassador of a European country would have sent warnings to the Lebanese authorities because “the war is approaching Lebanon” and we are the one which the newspaper defines as a “critical” moment.

All after more than a week ago, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the US envoy Amos Hochstein (the same one who stopped in Rome in recent days and was received by Giorgia Meloni, who also spoke to the prime minister Najib Miqati) asked Lebanese officials to remove Hezbollah militiamen “seven kilometers beyond the Blue Line”, with the Beirut army to be deployed in their place “so that” Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel. Otherwise, the correspondent was quoted as saying by the newspaper, “Israel will launch a war against Hezbollah.” The 'Party of God' would be against any retreat. Israel would seem to think 30 kilometers from the Litani River.

Doubts about the results of diplomacy

And the Jerusalem Post writes that Israeli officials do not believe there will be any fruit from the ongoing diplomatic work, skeptical that the US or French envoy's shuttle between Jerusalem and Beirut will be successful. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is expected in Lebanon next Thursday.

“A withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon and its redeployment north of the Litani River – we read in the newspaper – should have taken place more than 17 years ago” after the 34-day war in Lebanon “based on Resolution 1701 of the Council of UN Security” and “it never happened”.

But, al-Akhbar stressed, the Lebanese also demand the “full implementation” of that resolution “on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border” because “obligations and burdens imposed on Lebanon are no less than those imposed on Israel.” According to the Jerusalem Post, “Israel's options are limited” or the “preemptive attack” which would however be “perceived as unprovoked Israeli aggression” or “the strategy Israel has currently adopted, which is to wait for the Americans and French to bring a political solution” although the IDF and the Israeli war cabinet believe that “Hezbollah will not change”. The newspaper, which estimates that 100,000 people have been displaced from communities in northern Israel, does not rule out the creation of a “safe zone” within Israeli territory.

“Has the countdown for the war in Lebanon begun?” was the headline in the pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat yesterday, speaking of what it considers a “dangerous escalation of military operations on the southern front of Lebanon, with Israeli raids hitting targets about 40 kilometers from the border”. And according to the newspaper, Hezbollah supporters believe that “the US proposal amounts to a coup that eliminates everything the resistance has achieved.”

Israel missiles on Wadi Saluki: “First escalation”

On the ground this week the Israeli military carried out a series of attacks against Hezbollah targets deep in southern Lebanon. According to Hezbollah al-Manar TV, 30 missiles hit the Wadi Saluki area, which the Washington Post describes as the first escalation since the conflict began last October after the terrible October 7 attack in Israel. From Israel they spoke of “one of the biggest attacks since the beginning of the war”.

Since October 7, Lebanese Hezbollah has launched multiple cross-border attacks, although they are believed to have refrained from 'all-out' hostilities. On January 2, a Hamas member, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a raid in Beirut – in an area considered a Hezbollah stronghold. The next day Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah threatened a “response” and “punishment”. Thus – according to Rym Momtaz of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) cited by the Washington Post – Hezbollah probably faces pressure to respond, but must also take into account the precarious economic situation of Lebanon, hit by a serious financial crisis. “A large part of the Lebanese population cannot even imagine facing another war,” he said, “given what they are already going through right now.”