Walla: Israel Prepares Underground Bunker Amid Iran Attack Threat

Israel has prepared an underground bunker for the country’s top leadership amid the threat of attack from Iran and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, reports Walla.

According to the publication’s journalist Ben Caspit, the bunker was prepared by the Israeli security service. It is open and equipped with all means of command and control, and also allows for long-term stay.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli authorities were considering the possibility of launching a preemptive strike on Iran if it became clear that an attack from the Arab Republic would be inevitable, The Times of Israel newspaper reports.

The publication notes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on August 4 with the leadership of the country’s intelligence services and armed forces, where this issue was discussed.