Gaza suffered heavy Israeli air attacks this Thursday, including against bakeries and a 14-story building reduced to rubble, which caused dozens of deaths, according to Palestinian sources, while The enclave’s militias fired more rockets into Israeli territory on the thirteenth day of the war.

Israeli aircraft bombed the 14-story Al Andalus tower, located in the Karama area, in the north of the Strip, which was completely destroyed, reported the Ministry of the Interior of the Strip, controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas, although at the moment there are no casualty figures.

(Also read: Leaders, politicians and academics urge President Petro to condemn Hamas attacks)

In turn, Israel bombed the vicinity of several bakeries in the enclave, “when dozens of citizens gathered and lined up to buy bread, causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries,” denounced the media office of the Gaza Government. which assured that the attacks were in five different points from the north to the south of the enclave.

Another airstrike against a house in the center of the southern city of Khan Younis left 13 dead and many injured, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which added that fighter jets attacked four residential towers in the town of Al Zahra, in central Gaza.

Debris from a residential building demolished by an Israeli airstrike, in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

The bombings of the last few hours, which According to the Israeli Army, they attacked hundreds of military posts and Hamas facilities that were destroyed. They also killed senior officials of the Islamist group and the Palestinian militias, including Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Bilal, head of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees organization, the third largest militia in Gaza.

The first woman to occupy a position in the political office of Hamas, Jamila al Shanti, also died this Thursday due to an Israeli bombing of her home in Gaza.

(You can read: Israel and Palestine: war returns after Hamas terrorist attack)

Furthermore, according to the Gazan Government’s media office, a third major death in Thursday’s offensive was Jihad Muheisen, commander of the National Security Forces, a military security body in the Palestinian territories that is controlled by Hamas in Gaza.

During the day this Wednesday, Gazan militias continued to launch rockets towards Israel, sounding alarms in Israeli communities near Gaza or in the city of Tel Aviv, and the al-Qasam brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – also launched bursts of rockets towards the town of Ashkelon.

A young Palestinian carrying bread walks past destroyed buildings in Gaza.

UN warns of destroyed homes

This Thursday, on the thirteenth day of war, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 98,000 residential units in Gaza, representing approximately 25% of the total in the Palestinian strip, have been destroyed or damaged in the current Israeli offensive against Hamas.

In its daily report on the situation in the area since the terrorist attacks of October 7, the office emphasizes that this estimate is conservative, since It is impossible to access areas seriously affected by bombing, especially in Gaza City, capital of that Palestinian territory.

Only on the night of October 17 to 18, a residential building was destroyed in Al Bureij (central Gaza), where 25 people died, and several others suffered the same fate in Jabalia (northern of the strip), where there were 37 deaths, he highlighted. United Nations.

(Also: US sanctions members of Hamas and entities that finance the Islamist group)

Members of the Palestinian civil defense search for survivors in the rubble of a building hit during the Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: MAHMUD HAMS. AFP

The humanitarian coordinator also counts, using data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 59 attacks on health facilities, with 491 dead (including 471 at the Al Ahli hospital, hit by a missile on Tuesday).

170 educational facilities have also been damaged, including 20 used by the United Nations Refugee Agency. of Palestine (UNRWA), as well as a university building, seven churches and eleven mosques.

(Keep reading: Palestinians and Israelis blame each other for deadly bombing of hospital in Gaza)

After the attack on the Al Ahli hospital, one of the worst suffered by a health facility in the world in recent years, the United Nations raises the number of deaths in Gaza since October 7 to 3,478, of which 853 of them were children, and the wounded at 12,500.

To these we must add some 1,300 people killed and 4,562 injured in Israel (almost all in the terrorist attacks of October 7) and 64 dead (18 of them children) and 1,284 injured in the West Bank, at the hands of Israeli forces or in clashes with colonists.

Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip parked in front of the Rafah border gate, Egypt. See also Schools in northern Kosovo and Metohija closed due to Pristina police

Israel’s orders for northern Gazans to move to the south of the strip have also displaced more than a million people, of which some 513,000 are housed in UNRWA facilities.

Some 14 UNRWA workers have lost their lives since October 7 due to hostilities, as well as eight people sheltered in its facilities, that agency highlighted in a statement, denouncing 32 attacks on its buildings by defense forces. Israeli.

“UNRWA shelters are saturated, with limited supplies of food, drinking water and hygiene items. The extreme conditions, coupled with the trauma of war, have begun to fuel tensions among the displaced,” the organization said.

(You may be interested in: War between Israel and Hamas: what is at stake in a new conflict that terrifies the world?)

Some 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid remain waiting for humanitarian organizations to be allowed entry through the Rafah crossing, on the Gaza border with Egypt, which remains closed, as are those that link the strip with Israeli territory in Erez and Kerem Shalom.

The United Nations recalls that Gaza has endured eight consecutive days without electricity, and that running water can only be obtained in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, an area where Israeli forces have ordered the evacuation to be concentrated.

According to the UN World Food Program (WFP), There are only two weeks’ worth of food supplies in the Strip, although many of them are stored in Gaza City, difficult to access due to hostilities, while food in stores could run out before the end of this week.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE